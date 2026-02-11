Action1 Accelerates Category-Shaping Momentum in 2025 with Triple-Digit Growth, Enterprise Expansion, and Rapid MSP Adoption

Autonomous Endpoint Management platform outperforms cybersecurity benchmarks as Action1 disrupts legacy endpoint and patching tools

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, today announced strong 2025 performance, extending the triple-digit growth and enterprise momentum reported in the first half of the year. Continued expansion across enterprise and MSP segments, rapid product innovation, and industry-leading security investments position Action1 as a category-shaping disruptor of legacy endpoint management and patching solutions.

"This level of growth signals Action1's transition from high-growth to category leadership," said Alex Vovk, CEO and Co-founder of Action1. "As legacy endpoint tools fall short in modern, hybrid environments, organizations are turning to our cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management platform to automate patching and vulnerability remediation while improving visibility, control, and compliance at scale."

2025 Business Performance Highlights

In 2025, Action1 delivered strong financial and customer expansion driven by rising enterprise adoption and increasing deal sizes:

Total revenue grew by 127% YoY, reflecting robust adoption and the company's rapid market traction.

The number of customers with ARR over $100,000 increased by 233% YoY, highlighting growth in high-value accounts and deepening enterprise relationships.

Achieved a 98% customer retention rate, demonstrating exceptional satisfaction and loyalty.

Customer feedback continued to serve as a core driver of product strategy, reinforcing Action1's focus on enterprise-grade automation, scalability, and ease of use.

MSP Growth Accelerates Go-to-Market Expansion

Action1 established the MSP segment as a key growth vector in 2025, expanding adoption among service providers seeking scalable, autonomous endpoint management.

The company unveiled its MSP Partner Program, offering premium support, advantage pricing, certification, and co-marketing opportunities. Designed specifically for MSP operational models, the program enables partners to increase efficiency, elevate service quality, and scale with confidence.

This strategic step translated into strong year-over-year growth across the MSP business:

MSP revenue increased by 249% YoY, demonstrating strong demand and adoption among service providers.

MSP partner base grew 139% YoY, highlighting the expanding reach and impact of Action1's MSP program.

Building on this growth, Action1 expanded MSP onboarding globally in 2025, welcoming new service providers, including ProviNET, TAB Computer Systems, 2M Enterprise, and National Technology Management, further strengthening its reach across key markets.

Product Innovation Advances Autonomous Endpoint Management

Throughout 2025, Action1 accelerated innovation across its AEM platform:

Expanded platform support to Linux, enabling unified autonomous endpoint management across Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Introduced new enterprise-grade capabilities, including Updated Rings, customizable Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), comprehensive vulnerability and remediation reporting, and enhanced enterprise-wide visibility.

Doubled its free offering to 200 endpoints, allowing organizations, including large enterprises, to deploy and use Acrtion1 as an unlimited-time trial with all features enabled, and scale as requirements expand.

Expanded integrations with ServiceNow, VulnCheck NVD++, Rapid7, Axonius, streamlining patching, vulnerability management, and IT workflows.

Continued growth of its privately maintained Software Repository, now supporting 630+ third-party applications.

Research, Security, and Compliance Leadership

Security remained foundational to Action1's platform and operations in 2025, supported by independent research and ongoing compliance initiatives:

Released the second annual 2025 Software Vulnerability Ratings Report, identifying a 61% increase in discovered vulnerabilities and a near doubling of exploits in 2024.

Published the 2025 Survey Report: AI Impact on Sysadmins, the second edition in this recurring series, based on responses from 600+ IT admins worldwide, highlighting accelerating AI adoption alongside accuracy and security concerns.

Released the Cybersecurity in Education Report 2025 – 2026, based on a survey of 350+ school IT leaders, revealing widespread preparedness gaps for ransomware and AI-driven attacks.

Achieved TX-Ramp Level 1 Certification, while maintaining compliance with SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001.

Industry Recognition and Market Validation

Action1's growth and customer impact earned broad industry recognition in 2025:

Ranked the fastest growing private software company in America on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

Ranked #9 fastest-growing software & services company and #16 overall on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Featured in Gartner's Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools.

Named a 2025 SC Awards finalist for Best Customer Service and Best Enterprise Security Solution.

Recognized as a Leader and Momentum Leader in the G2 2025 quarterly Grid reports for Patch Management; maintained the #1 easiest-to-use ranking for three consecutive years and earned 675 G2 badges for excellence in customer support, estimated ROI, and other competitive metrics.

Received strong recognition across Gartner Digital Markets websites, earning 58 badges for category leadership, outstanding support, and feature excellence, including the Best Value badge in Patch Management for four consecutive years.

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2025, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America. The company is founder-led by Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who previously founded Netwrix, a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company.

