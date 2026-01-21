Action1 Partners with ServiceNow to Deliver Real-Time CMDB Synchronization and Autonomous Patch Management to Modern IT Environments

Integration bridges IT and security workflows, enabling organizations to automate patch deployment, remediate vulnerabilities, and maintain continuous compliance without switching between tools

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management solutions, today launched the ServiceNow Connector, enabling IT and security teams to surface real-time, actionable patch status and vulnerability data directly within the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB). The new Action1-ServiceNow connector enables organizations to automate patch deployment, accelerate remediation and maintain continuous compliance by leveraging Action1's industry-leading patching and autonomous endpoint management (AEM) capabilities.

Today's enterprises operate in globally dispersed, hybrid environments where endpoint data is constantly changing as devices move, users shift, agents drift, and vulnerability counts fluctuate. With fragmented visibility, IT teams often spend hours reconciling spreadsheets instead of patching endpoints and closing vulnerabilities, leading to slower response times, higher risk of vulnerability exploits, and potential compliance gaps. Action1 bridges these gaps by bringing patch and current endpoint details into ServiceNow CMDB, providing IT teams with real-time insights they can act on immediately.

The Action1-ServiceNow connector populates the CMDB with essential endpoint details—platform/OS, agent version, online status, last seen—alongside real-time patch status, missing updates and vulnerability counters. From a single CMDB pane, analysts can triage incidents, identify unpatched devices, prioritize remediation, and track patch compliance and endpoint hygiene, while IT leaders gain consistent reports and dashboards—all within their existing IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM) workflows.

"IT admins shouldn't chase data—they should act on it," said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1. "With live patch and vulnerability insights in ServiceNow CMDB, we make it faster and easier to identify, prioritize, and remediate unpatched endpoints, without leaving the tools they trust."

Action1-ServiceNow Connector Benefits

Faster Triage: View OS, user, online status, patch status and vulnerability counters directly from an incident.

View OS, user, online status, patch status and vulnerability counters directly from an incident. Prioritized Remediation: Filter devices with missing patches, critical vulnerabilities, pending restarts, or stale endpoints.

Filter devices with missing patches, critical vulnerabilities, pending restarts, or stale endpoints. Hygiene and Coverage Tracking: Monitor patch deployment status, agent versions, online/offline status, and endpoints that haven't checked in.

Monitor patch deployment status, agent versions, online/offline status, and endpoints that haven't checked in. Simplified Reporting: Build patch compliance dashboards and reports in minutes without exporting spreadsheets for informed decision-making and leadership updates.

Connected Solutions Built for Simplified IT and Security

The ServiceNow integration builds on Action1's growing portfolio of integrations with Axonius, Duo, Entra ID, Google, Microsoft Intune, Okta, Rapid7, VulnCheck NVD++, Zapier, with upcoming integrations planned for Jira, Pax8, and Tenable. This ecosystem of integrations makes it easier for organizations to connect their IT and security tools, streamline workflows, maintain real-time visibility across endpoints, and automate patch management and endpoint remediation without added operational burden.

Getting Started

The Action1-ServiceNow connector is now available via the ServiceNow Store. Setup is simple: connect Action1, schedule the import, select the fields to make visible in the CMDB, and start using standard ServiceNow dashboards and reports to monitor patch status, vulnerability counts, and endpoint posture.

To learn more about the Action1-Service integration, visit: https://www.action1.com/service-now-action1-integration/.

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2025, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America. The company is founder-led by Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who previously founded Netwrix, a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company.

