Action1 Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Security

Action1 becomes one of the pioneering providers of patch management solutions to achieve the esteemed SOC 2 Type II Compliance, underscoring the company's dedication to ensuring security for its customers' environments.

HOUSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, announces its successful achievement of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 compliance, following an independent audit process.

The SOC 2 Type II compliance, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), serves as the industry benchmark for cloud service providers showcasing the provider's overall cybersecurity hygiene. The Type II audit rigorously assesses company's security practices over a specific period, with auditors evaluating adherence to the program by analyzing data samples throughout that timeframe. The stringent requirements of the Type II audit make it the gold standard for internal security within a company. Although SOC 2 compliance is not mandatory, Action1 has emerged as one of the first patch management vendors to adhere to this esteemed standard.

Moreover, Action1 further strengthens its commitment to security by obtaining the ISO 27001:2022 certification, a globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). Compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 demonstrates that Action1 has implemented a robust system to manage risks associated with data security, aligning with best practices and principles outlined in this global standard. This certification reaffirms Action1's longstanding dedication to safeguarding data and mitigating risks across its operations.

"These globally recognized certifications affirm Action1's commitment to strong information security practices and showcase our unwavering focus on embedding cybersecurity into the very fabric of our company," says Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed networks trusted by thousands of global enterprises. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.

