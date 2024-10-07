Action1, the World's Easiest-to-Use Patching Solution, Now Available for macOS, with the First 100 Endpoints Free Forever

MacOS support empowers unified cross-platform patch management, eliminating the need to use multiple patching solutions in mixed enterprise IT environments.

HOUSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a provider of an integrated real-time vulnerability discovery and automated patch management solution, today announced its latest product release. As part of its platform enhancements, Action1 has introduced a new agent for macOS, enabling organizations with diverse IT environments to ensure unified, cross-platform patching automation and integrated software vulnerability management.

Action1's new macOS agent is now available for installation, in addition to the Windows version. The new macOS support feature provides visibility into Mac endpoints, allows to identify and install missing updates, manage vulnerabilities, and more.

As the world's #1 easiest-to-use patch management solution, according to G2, Action1 is committed to transforming and simplifying the patching routine for organizations of all sizes. Now becoming cross-platform, Action1 is revolutionizing macOS patching while consolidating multiple patch management approaches for different platforms.

The newly incorporated macOS support, including the latest macOS Sequoia, helps IT teams streamline vulnerability discovery, prioritization, and remediation for both operating systems and applications across the entire IT fleet. In addition, it offers extended endpoint management capabilities such as software deployment, scripting, and IT asset inventory for macOS devices. Action1 is available at no cost for the first 100 endpoints, without any functional limits for both macOS and Windows — and never expires.

According to the Action1 Software Vulnerability Ratings Report 2024, macOS experienced a 30% increase in exploited vulnerabilities in 2023, making it increasingly exposed to attacks targeting known vulnerabilities.

"With the growing complexity of IT ecosystems, it is a challenge for IT teams to unify vulnerability discovery and patching across all systems. Almost every Action1 customer has a mix of Windows and Mac endpoints. The new macOS support will help our customers protect all endpoints and eliminate security gaps that could expose them to cyber threats targeting vulnerabilities," said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1.

"Most anticipated release of 2024. Beats Google's Pixel, Gemini releases, iPhone 16 and all that Apple Intelligence jazz for me," said an Action1 customer on Reddit.

In addition, Action1's latest release includes multiple enhancements to boost the product's functionality, security, and usability, including:

Addressing NVD Vulnerability Backlog. Action1 can now detect software vulnerabilities for applications listed in its Software Repository beyond the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) data, providing crucial visibility and automated remediation amid the NVD's update delays.

Action1 can now detect software vulnerabilities for applications listed in its Software Repository beyond the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) data, providing crucial visibility and automated remediation amid the NVD's update delays. Software Installation Customization. This enhancement allows customization of built-in and custom software packages without cloning, available for the entire enterprise, per organization, or per endpoint, to ensure continuous patch compliance while preserving future automatic updates.

This enhancement allows customization of built-in and custom software packages without cloning, available for the entire enterprise, per organization, or per endpoint, to ensure continuous patch compliance while preserving future automatic updates. Real-Time Endpoint Attribute Reporting. Action1's reporting capabilities are now improved by adding endpoint attributes, including username, comment, OS types, IP address, and more, as selectable columns in custom reports.

Action1's reporting capabilities are now improved by adding endpoint attributes, including username, comment, OS types, IP address, and more, as selectable columns in custom reports. Expanded API. Action1 implements new capabilities and integration options, with code samples, supporting advanced custom integrations to address complex, enterprise-level needs.

Action1 implements new capabilities and integration options, with code samples, supporting advanced custom integrations to address complex, enterprise-level needs. Multiple Usability Enhancements. The release introduces several UI improvements, including moving endpoints between groups, reworked endpoint organization controls, and many more – all designed to further simplify the already easiest-to-use patch management solution.

About Action1

About Action1

Action1 reinvents patch management with an infinitely scalable, highly secure, cloud-native platform configurable in 5 minutes—and it just works, with no VPN needed. Featuring unified OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and integrated real-time vulnerability assessment, it enables autonomous patch compliance that preempts ransomware and security risks, all while eliminating costly routine labor. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

The company is founder-led by industry veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who founded Netwrix, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry-leading cybersecurity company.

