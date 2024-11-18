Action1 Enhances Microsoft Intune with Advanced, Scalable Security Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2024

Action1 elevates Intune's device management capabilities with its cloud-native patching and vulnerability management. Post this

Action1 seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Intune, elevating Intune's device management capabilities with its Autonomous Endpoint Management solution. This advanced approach includes real-time patching and vulnerability assessments for operating systems and third-party applications, along with features like offline device patching and peer-to-peer (P2P) distribution. These capabilities provide an additional layer of compliance and protection tailored for hybrid work environments. With a setup time of under five minutes, Action1 empowers companies to rapidly secure their endpoints, manage them autonomously, and stay ahead of emerging threats.

"Action1's cloud-native patching solution is engineered to complement Microsoft Intune, delivering an optimized, scalable solution for organizations committed to securing their endpoints," said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1. "With our ability to enhance Intune's core device management capabilities, Action1 is redefining the endpoint management experience, providing seamless integration and additional security layers."

Key Features of Action1 at Microsoft Ignite 2024

Third-Party Application Patching

Intune's native support for third-party software patching is minimal, often requiring additional workarounds. Action1, purpose-built for patch management, delivers automated third-party patching across a wide range of applications. This ensures that non-Microsoft software vulnerabilities are promptly addressed without extra steps or integrations.

Real-Time Vulnerability Assessment

Unlike Intune's scheduled compliance scans, Action1 provides continuous, real-time visibility into endpoint vulnerabilities. This proactive monitoring helps organizations identify and mitigate risks faster, reducing the time between detection and remediation.

Automated Remediation

Action1 streamlines patching with detailed, policy-driven automation for OS and third-party software, significantly reducing manual workloads and ensuring consistent compliance across endpoints.

Peer-to-Peer Patch Distribution

While Intune's Delivery Optimization is effective for Microsoft updates, it has limitations for third-party applications. Action1's peer-to-peer patch distribution supports non-Microsoft updates, optimizing bandwidth usage and enabling efficient patch deployment in distributed or bandwidth-constrained environments.

First 100 Endpoints Free Forever

To help organizations experience Action1's benefits firsthand, a lifetime license for the first 100 endpoints is available at no cost, allowing enterprises to indefinitely trial the solution before full-scale implementation.

Compliance and Security Certifications

Action1's dedication to compliance is reflected in its certifications, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001—the first in patch management to achieve both standards. Additionally, Action1's support of HIPAA, PCI DSS, CIS CSC, ACSC, and GLBA/FFIEC enables organizations to meet diverse regulatory requirements and strengthen endpoint security.

Global Reach and Reliability

Action1's strategically located data centers worldwide ensure fast patch deployment, supporting enterprises in scaling patch management with confidence, backed by robust and globally compliant infrastructure.

Experience Action1 at Microsoft Ignite 2024

Join Action1 at booth #430 at Microsoft Ignite 2024 to witness live demonstrations of our advanced security solutions. Visitors can engage in our "Crack the Code" game for a chance to win LEGO sets, enjoy exclusive Action1 swag, and receive free coffee vouchers for a local coffee shop. For more information, visit www.action1.com

About Action1

Action1 reinvents patching with an infinitely scalable, highly secure, cloud-native platform configurable in 5 minutes — it just works and is always free for the first 100 endpoints, with no functional limits. Featuring unified OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment with no VPN needed, it enables autonomous endpoint management that preempts ransomware and security risks, all while eliminating costly routine labor. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001. For more information, please visit www.action1.com

The company is founder-led by industry veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who founded Netwrix, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry-leading cybersecurity company.

Microsoft, Intune, and other trademarks are property of the Microsoft group of companies. Action1 is an independent software vendor and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Microsoft.

SOURCE Action1 Corporation