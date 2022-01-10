Action1 Partners with Brigantia to Deliver the Real-Time Visibility and Security Risk Mitigation in the UK and Ireland

The partnership will empower MSPs to efficiently manage and secure hybrid workforce environments Tweet this

"Brigantia take great pride in helping next-generation vendors break into the UK and Ireland MSP channel markets, and Action1 RMM is a true disruptor in what has been a rather stale RMM space," said Angus Shaw, Sales Director at Brigantia. "This cloud-based platform enables MSPs to mitigate security risks for their clients, manage their endpoints, comply with security standards, and support users — from anywhere. It is an exciting addition to our portfolio in a space that is crying out for innovation, and we are looking forward to introducing Action1 RMM to our channel community throughout 2022 and beyond."

"We are excited to expand our distribution footprint in the UK with such a strong market player as Brigantia," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. "This partnership will help meet market demand for a modern cloud-based RMM solution that empowers IT service providers to effectively secure and support today's hybrid workforces."

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud RMM that delivers real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It enforces security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of OS and third-party apps, and offers remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters in 2018 to give companies and MSPs worldwide a modern and secure alternative to legacy on-premises solutions that do not function in hybrid workforce environments. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1‑346-444-8530.

About Brigantia

About Brigantia

Brigantia is a managed services channel distributor that puts partnership at the heart of everything they do. By working with best-in-class cybersecurity vendors, the company helps thousands of MSP channel partners grow by effectively managing and securing their customers' businesses. Brigantia is headquartered in Ripon, North Yorkshire, and serves channel partners across the UK & Ireland.

