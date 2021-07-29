Action1 Reports Record 1,815% Growth in Q2 2021

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of a cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution, today announced its Q2 2021 results. The company's revenue increased by a record 1,815% YoY worldwide, mainly due to expansion across Europe and North America. Action1 achieved a number of significant milestones during the quarter, including a major update of its RMM platform and being listed in both the "30 Fastest Growing Tech Companies 2021" by the Silicon Review and "30 Admired Companies to Watch 2021" by CIO Bulletin.



"The rapid adoption of hybrid and remote work poses challenges to efficient remote IT management and drives demand for cloud-native RMM software," said Mike Walters, President of Action1 Corporation. "To help internal IT departments and MSPs address these challenges, we continuously innovate and improve our platform, empowering them to secure their endpoints and ensure seamless business continuity."