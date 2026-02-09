Activate Opens First Finland Location at Itis in Partnership with Realinvest

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate, the world's leading active gaming experience, is proud to announce the opening of its first location in Helsinki, Finland. The launch marks a significant milestone in Activate's global expansion and is made possible through a strategic, multi-market partnership with Realinvest, a leading Scandinavian real estate and investment firm operating across the Nordic region.

Located in Itis Shopping Centre, the new 929 m² Activate venue features 10 immersive game rooms with more than 700 levels, including fan favorites such as Mega Grid, Mega Laser, Strike, and Hide. Designed for teams of two to five Players, each 60-minute session combines physical activity, strategy, and teamwork to deliver a next-generation interactive entertainment experience unlike anything currently available in Finland.

"Our goal has always been to build a truly global gaming network that connects people through play," said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate. "Opening our first location in Finland is a major step in that vision. Through our partnership with Realinvest, we're bringing Activate's immersive, social entertainment to a market that values innovation. We're excited to welcome Finland to the global Activate community."

Susanna Kolu, Managing Director, Helsinki, added: "It's exciting to bring an energetic gaming experience to Helsinki, where Players literally step out from behind their screen and onto the playing field. Activate's international success, combined with Finland's strong gaming culture, makes this a perfect fit."

Founded in Canada in 2019, Activate quickly became a social media phenomenon with its innovative approach to in-person gaming. Powered by RFID technology and immersive environments, Activate tracks individual Player performance over time, allowing guests to level up, unlock achievements, earn Next Level Rewards, and enjoy endless replayability.

Today, Activate operates more than 65 locations worldwide and is on track to open 30 additional locations in 2026, including seven new locations with Realinvest across the Nordic region, with seven openings planned in Stockholm (SWE), Copenhagen (DNK), Oslo (NOR), Gothenburg (SWE), and Burgan (NOR).

To book a visit or learn more, visit playactivate.fi or follow @activategames on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Activate is the world's first active gaming experience where Players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms where Players can work cooperatively or compete against each other while tracking their achievements. With the global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to more than 65 locations across Canada, the U.S., France, Finland, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.A.E.

