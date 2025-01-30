Activated Insights Announces 2025 Customer Experience Award™ Winners, Recognizing Excellence in Long-Term and Post-Acute Care

REXBURG, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Activated Insights, the leading provider of training, recruitment, retention, experience management and recognition tools to improve and grow long-term and post-acute care organizations, is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious 2025 Customer Experience Award®. This year's award winners represent the highest standards of senior care, having demonstrated exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding services to both seniors and their families.

The Customer Experience Award™ recognizes agencies that consistently rank within the top 15% of care providers nationwide, based on a variety of metrics including employee feedback, client satisfaction, and overall care quality.

The Customer Experience Award recognizes agencies that consistently rank within the top 15% of care providers nationwide, based on a variety of metrics including employee feedback, client satisfaction, and overall care quality. By qualifying for this award, agencies solidify their place among the nation's top-tier providers, demonstrating a commitment to high standards of care and continuous improvement.

"At Activated Insights, our mission is to help care providers enhance their services by leveraging data and feedback to drive positive change," says Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. "We're proud to celebrate those providers who are leading the way in exceptional service and employee engagement. The Customer Experience Award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond to ensure that both residents and their families receive the best possible care and are truly setting the bar for quality care in the industry."

The award process involves in-depth feedback from residents, patients, and their families through monthly telephone interviews, with open-ended questions and ratings across multiple categories. Agencies use this valuable feedback to refine their services, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of care.

To learn more about the Customer Experience Awards or to find out how Activated Insights is contributing to advancing care quality, please visit activatedinsights.com/customer-experience-awards/.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights enables long-term care and post-acute care providers to optimize every interaction with employees and clients. By offering comprehensive capabilities in recruitment, training, retention, and experience management, we enable organizations to enhance care quality and boost employee engagement. Our data-driven approach, including industry benchmarking and recognition programs, helps providers improve satisfaction, reduce turnover, and achieve operational excellence. Activated Insights is dedicated to elevating the care experience across the continuum of home-based, senior living, to post-acute care.

Media Contact

John Porricolo

[email protected]

813-548-6454

SOURCE Activated Insights