Active Adult Community Everleigh Deerfield Begins Pre-leasing

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics and life sciences, today announced that the latest Everleigh-branded active adult community Everleigh Deerfield, developed in partnership with SofMac, is now accepting pre-leases.

"Everleigh Deerfield is the type of active adult community that is in high demand, especially in a desirable area like Forsyth County," John Roberson, Managing Director – Greystar Atlanta said. "Our Everleigh communities embrace a commitment to our residents' wellness through programming that embraces health and fitness and social wellbeing with activities that touch on spiritual awareness, environmental stewardship, intellectual inquiry, emotional health and artistry."

The community offers floorplans in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts that range from 656 sq. ft. to 1,728 sq. ft. Apartment homes will feature granite counter tops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, full-size washer and dryer, designer lighting, tiled showers, plush carpeting in bedrooms and private balconies available in select units.

Everleigh Deerfield's amenity offering is headlined by a pickleball court. Other amenities include a fitness center, dog park, creative arts studio, community garden, game room, outdoor grills and tech lounge.

The community is close to Avalon, a regional mixed-use development, that has more than 500,000 sq. ft. of upscale retail and restaurants. Halcyon Village, just two miles from Everleigh Deerfield, is another mixed-use development nearby that has breweries, restaurants, shops and coworking space. Nearby employers include Microsoft, T-Mobile, AT&T, GE, Northside Hospital and Kaiser Permanente.

Greystar launched the Everleigh by Greystar brand in 2017 with a focus on delivering a high-quality living experience for 55+ active adults, with sophisticated spaces and a unique environment that encourages continued growth, connection and vitality.

Everleigh Deerfield is scheduled to open in Summer 2024. For more information, please visit liveeverleigh.com/communities/Deerfield.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $275 billion of real estate in 238 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages more than 803,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $74 billion of assets under management, including nearly $32 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

About SofMac

SofMac Partners is an investment manager and developer mandated by private investors and select institutional investors to gain exposure to targeted rental housing sectors in growth markets in the U.S. In partnership with Greystar, SofMac has eight projects in different stages of development representing over US$300m in AUM.

