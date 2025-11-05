Greystar Unveils The Henry at Klein Mills: A Game-Changer in Lancaster County Living

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, announced today that its new apartment community The Henry at Klein Mills is now pre-leasing with first move-ins slated for fall.

The Henry at Klein Mills is a new apartment community that offers elevated living in the Lancaster-Harrisburg area.

"We're proud to introduce a fresh, new housing option to Lancaster County with The Henry at Klein Mills," said George Hayward, Managing Director of Development at Greystar. "This community represents our first of what we hope are many investments in the fast-growing Lancaster-Harrisburg area. Residents will enjoy an elevated amenity package and in-unit experience, including quieter units, that set us apart from other offerings in the Elizabethtown area, all in a prime location with easy access to Lancaster, Hershey and Harrisburg."

The Henry at Klein Mills offers one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts that range from 616 sq. ft. to 1,115 sq. ft. Apartment homes feature:

Open concept floorplans

Superior soundproofing

Spacious closets

Stainless steel appliances

In-home washer and dryer

Keyless door entry

Smart thermostats

Pre-installed high-speed internet

Garages available to rent

The community is situated in a natural setting with an abundance of trees and green space for residents to enjoy. The Henry's amenities include:

Resident lounge

Top-tier fitness center

Heated swimming pool

Sun deck

Dog park

Community-wide Wi-Fi

EV charging

Bike storage

24-hour emergency maintenance

The Henry at Klein Mills offers a prime location in Elizabethtown, just minutes from Elizabethtown College, downtown shops, Weis Markets, Moo-Duck Brewery and the Campus Ridge Farmer's Market as well as the Mars factory, the state government in Harrisburg, Masonic Village and other job centers.. Residents enjoy easy access to Lancaster, a vibrant town known for its rich Amish heritage and abundance of handcrafted goods and baked treats. Nearby Hershey Park delivers fun with its world-class amusement park, concert venue, Hershey's Chocolate World and one of the largest car shows hosted by the Antique Automobile Club of America. Nearby Harrisburg provides a wealth of career opportunities, museums and entertainment options. Harrisburg International Airport is conveniently located in nearby Middletown.

For more information, please visit thehenryatkleinmills.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $300 billion of real estate in more than 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, managing over 1,000,000 units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has nearly $79 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets and over $30 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business.

