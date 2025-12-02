Texas Hill Country Welcomes Sonora: Three Rental Options, One Community

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, is pleased to announce that Sonora, its newest community in Texas' Hill Country, is actively pre-leasing with move-ins just around the corner. Thoughtfully designed to offer flexibility and choice, Sonora brings together three distinct rental options: single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments. This unique mix combines the tranquility of Hill Country living with the convenience of being only minutes from downtown Austin.

"Sonora is the first development of its kind in Austin, offering three types of rental housing in one community," Seth Westerman, Development Manager at Greystar, said. "Greystar has created a unique community in the Hill Country, just minutes from downtown, providing a peaceful retreat with the conveniences of city living."

Both the single-family homes—--The Villas—and the town homes—The Row—offer two-, three- and four-bedroom options ranging from 1,500 to 2,100 sq. ft. The apartments—The Residences—include studios, one- and two-bedroom units that range between 600-1,300 sq. ft.

Sonora offers a variety of options for in-home amenities, such as culinary-inspired kitchens with quartz countertops and backsplashes, hardwood-style flooring, oversized showers, 10-to-12-foot ceilings, attached garages and covered parking, spacious closets, and outdoor living spaces including balconies, patios and backyards. Availability varies by home.

Situated on 4.5 acres of parkland, Sonora features community amenities including a future onsite eatery, two resort-style pools, and a fitness center equipped by TechnoGym. Residents will also have direct access to a 7-mile trail system, a dog park and open space for community events like picnics, yoga on the lawn and more.

Located just 20 minutes from downtown Austin with convenient access to Highway 290, Sonora is proudly zoned to highly rated schools including Oak Hill Elementary School, Small Middle School and Bowie High School. Sonora is also near Dripping Springs and the western Hill Country, home to a wide selection of breweries and restaurants, state parks and outdoor recreation.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please visit livesonora.com.

