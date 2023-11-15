Activision Co-Founder Joins Mob Entertainment

Gaming Pioneer, Alan Miller, Joins as Vice President of Analytics and Business Intelligence

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment , a rapidly-growing transmedia entertainment company, creators of the successful Poppy Playtime franchise and Huggy Wuggy global phenomena, reshaping the norms of today's media landscape, proudly announces the appointment of Alan Miller as Vice President of Analytics and Business Intelligence. A gaming industry icon, Miller's remarkable journey in the gaming world makes him an unparalleled asset to Mob Entertainment as he leads the charge into the future of data-driven gaming.

Alan Miller

Miller brings over 40 years of experience developing, analyzing, monetizing, and marketing interactive entertainment software for a wide variety of online, mobile, personal computer, and video game console platforms.

"Alan is a true gaming pioneer, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Mob Entertainment team," said Mob Entertainment CEO Zach Belanger. "His exceptional experience and expertise in the gaming industry will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our company. With Alan at the helm of our data science team, we're poised to revolutionize the player experience and further elevate our games."

After beginning his career as a game designer with Atari, Miller co-founded Activision in 1979, the first independent video game publisher, where he served as VP Product Development. His influence on the industry's early days is immeasurable, and his journey continued with the co-founding of Accolade, a global game publisher for home computers and game consoles. Miller eventually served as the Chairman and CEO of Accolade, leaving an indelible mark on the company.

Miller's innovative spirit didn't stop there; he co-founded Click Health, a software publisher specializing in interactive PC and Nintendo games aimed at improving the self-management of asthma and diabetes in children. His commitment to creating positive, impactful experiences in the gaming world is a testament to his enduring passion.

Since 2010, Miller has been a driving force in the field of gaming analytics. He served as Head of North American Operations for Edinburgh-based deltaDNA, then as VP of Precision Gaming at SAP, and later as Head of Analytics at Cryptic Studios. Most recently, he held the position of SVP Analytics and Business Intelligence at GreenPark sports.

"I'm excited about joining Mob Entertainment. The company has already achieved significant success with its Poppy Playtime videos, games, and licensed products. I look forward to contributing to achieving its vast potential," said Miller.

At Mob Entertainment, Alan leads the data science team's efforts to provide data and analysis that empower colleagues to make data-driven decisions aimed at enhancing both the player experience and the financial performance of games.

"Alan's arrival is a game-changer for us," stated CCO Seth Belanger. "He's not just a gaming veteran; he's a gaming pioneer. We're excited to have him on board and look forward to the innovations and success he will help us achieve."

Miller's impressive career and passion for gaming, combined with his focus on analytics, is set to steer Mob Entertainment towards unprecedented growth and innovation. This is a new chapter for Mob Entertainment, one that promises to redefine the gaming landscape.

To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com or join the discussion on the company's Discord channel.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success. More than 10 million gamers have played Mob Entertainment's Poppy Playtime games and the games have generated more than 20 billion views on YouTube and TikTok.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence Public Relations for MOB Entertainment

(973) 303-3237

[email protected]

SOURCE Mob Entertainment