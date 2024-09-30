Poppy Playtime Chapter 4: The Most Terrifying Chapter Yet of the Hit Horror Saga Announces its Impending Launch

The Cinematic Trailer for the Most Spine-Chilling Chapter of the Poppy Playtime Series Releases on YouTube

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment, a rapidly-growing transmedia entertainment company, creator of the successful Poppy Playtime franchise and Huggy Wuggy global phenomena, today announced Poppy Playtime Chapter 4 is set to release this January. Available for Wishlist on Steam this week, the new installment will be the darkest and most terrifying chapter of the saga. While Chapter 3 was the largest to date, Chapter 4 will be the darkest and most intense experience yet, with fresh levels, horrifying new characters and unexpected twists in the narrative that pushes the franchise's lore to uncharted depths.

"As we continue the epic story of Poppy Playtime, our lore goes deeper, introducing both helpful and harmful characters, greater risks as players uncover more of Playtime Co., and more extreme horror elements that create new scenarios players must survive making Chapter 4 the scariest of the franchise," said Seth Belanger Co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment.

"Chapter 4 continues to expand the Poppy Playtime universe by delving into some of the most twisted corners of Playtime Co," said Zach Belanger, Co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. "We're excited to introduce new, spine-chilling characters and environments that expand on our ever-evolving story, while also delivering the biggest shocks and thrills in the series yet."

Fans can expect to confront all-new terrors as they venture further into the grim underbelly of Playtime Co., with bone-chilling locations and the introduction of terrifying new antagonists. The company also teases the potential return of some familiar characters, such as the Smiling Critters. Chapter 4 is set to immerse players in a nightmare unlike any before, taking the lore to new extremes and ensuring no one comes out unscathed. Chapter 4 promises to continue that momentum, offering a game experience that raises the stakes and redefines the fear players have come to expect from the franchise.

"We've really pushed the boundaries with this chapter in terms of making the lore even darker and the environments more dangerous. Simply exploring these locations will give you goosebumps," added Seth Belanger, Co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment. "Our team has poured a lot into crafting an experience that is as terrifying as it is engaging, and we can't wait for players to get their hands on it."

Fans can get a first look at Chapter 4 in this teaser trailer: https://youtu.be/wbN-lTHD_L0. This week, fans will be able to add Chapter 4 to their Wishlist on the Steam store.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy, CatNap and the Smiling Critters, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Poppy Playtime is available on Steam, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and mobile. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success. To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com or join the discussion on the company's Discord channel.

