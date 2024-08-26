The first three games of the globally captivating horror series hits retail shelves in one pack this Fall!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment, a rapidly-growing transmedia entertainment company and creators of the successful Poppy Playtime franchise, today announced a new deal with Maximum Entertainment, a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships, to release a collection of the first three chapters of the Poppy Playtime series for PlayStation 5 to retailers across North America and EMEA. This partnership signifies the first time the series has been made available in a physical format and is available for pre-order now and officially releasing on October 31.

Mob Entertainment Partners with Maximum Entertainment to Bring Poppy Playtime Triple Pack to Retail Mob Entertainment Partners with Maximum Entertainment to Bring Poppy Playtime Triple Pack to Retail

"We can't wait for a whole new wave of fans to join the Poppy Playtime adventure," said Co-founders Zach Belanger, CEO and Seth Belanger, CCO of Mob Entertainment. "With our global fan base, it was important for us to partner with a company like Maximum Entertainment who could bring the Poppy Playtime Triple Pack in multiple languages to retailers around the world."

The pack will include a reversible cover sheet featuring new Poppy Playtime art designed by the Mob Entertainment team and a fun sticker sheet with fan favorite characters across the three chapters - making it a great gift for any Poppy Playtime fan for the upcoming holiday season.

Poppy Playtime has quickly captured the entertainment world since the initial release of Chapter 1 of the series in 2021. Players have immersed themselves in the horrifyingly mysterious walls of Playtime Co., stepping into the shoes of a former employee who returns to the abandoned factory to uncover the fate of the employees who have mysteriously vanished. Throughout the first three chapters, players have had to solve puzzles and confront menacing toys such as Huggy Wuggy, Mommy Long Legs, CatNap and more, all of whom are determined to thwart their desire to survive.

The franchise has expanded from its original debut on PC to mobile, PlayStation®, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox® and Roblox®. Poppy Playtime's entrancing lore and captivating characters have attracted audiences globally, serving as the catalyst behind Mob Entertainment's inspiration for merchandise, music videos, books and the upcoming highly anticipated movie.

"We are very excited about this partnership with Mob Entertainment and look forward to offering fans the chance to get three games in one incredible bundle," said Christina Seelye, CEO of Maximum Entertainment. "Poppy Playtime has become a household name globally with their incredible storytelling and extraordinary visual graphics, and we're thrilled to be a part of the franchise's expansion and bringing this experience to new players."

The Poppy Playtime Triple Pack can be pre-ordered now at major retailers across North America and EMEA and will officially be released on October 31.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy and the Smiling Critters, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Poppy Playtime is available on mobile, Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation 5. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success. To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com or join the discussion on the company's Discord channel.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships. A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at www.maximument.com.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence Public Relations for Mob Entertainment

(973) 303-3237

[email protected]

SOURCE Mob Entertainment