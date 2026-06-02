ActivTrak Earns 2026 Great Place to Work Certification and Ranks 35th Among Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it has earned 2026 Great Place to Work Certification and was named to the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ list. This is ActivTrak's fourth consecutive year on the list, ranking No. 35 for small and medium-sized businesses, No. 10 among information technology companies and No. 7 among organizations in Austin.

According to survey results, 91% of employees believe ActivTrak is a great place to work, 97% report a welcoming environment, 95% say management is transparent and ethical, and 95% say they are encouraged to have a healthy work life balance.

One employee reported, "We are a thoughtful, inclusive team built on trust, innovation and genuine care for one another." Another employee said, "Our leaders foster transparency through listening, learning and open, meaningful dialogue."

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, Great Place To Work surveyed nearly 116,000 employees at eligible companies via its proprietary platform. Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences, building trust with leaders, colleagues and the overall organization.

"Exceptional employee experiences and business outcomes go hand in hand," said Heidi Farris, CEO at ActivTrak. "As organizations navigate new ways of working with AI, success depends on creating environments where people feel empowered to do their best work. Being recognized as a Fortune Best Workplace in Texas for the fourth consecutive year is especially meaningful because it reflects the sustainable, innovative culture we've built at ActivTrak."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees regardless of role or status within the organization. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "By focusing on people, these companies are more resilient and effective in a business environment that demands speed, innovation, and agility."

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 7.3 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 100,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the Work Intelligence organizations need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for work, its award-winning platform captures behavioral data across people, tools and AI agents, and the workflows that connect them — enabling leaders to measure impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab.

Built on a privacy-first data foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak