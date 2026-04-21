MedRisk Saves ~$4M by Improving Workforce Utilization with ActivTrak

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced that MedRisk, a leading provider of managed care solutions for the workers' compensation and auto casualty markets, realized approximately $4 million in annualized savings and expanded visibility into workforce activity across more than 3,200 employees after implementing ActivTrak's work intelligence platform.

MedRisk manages the full claims lifecycle — connecting injured workers to care, controlling medical spend, streamlining provider payments and delivering analytics-driven insights across more than 500 million bills processed. The company operates across five entities, including several acquired in 2024, with others underway. As the organization grew, visibility into how work happened across teams and business units started to break down. Annual and mid-year reviews provided periodic checkpoints but did not show day-to-day workforce activity.

To address these gaps, MedRisk deployed ActivTrak's work intelligence solution to establish a more consistent, unified view of workforce activity across its expanding organization, enabling leaders to evaluate each business based on how teams worked rather than relying solely on aggregate outputs.

"We didn't have that boots-on-the-ground, day-to-day visibility into whether someone was working eight or nine hours… or sixteen," said Jeff Ericson, SVP of Infrastructure and CISO at MedRisk. "Now we can see where expected and actual work don't align and understand why. Our financial loss, which probably topped around $7 million annually, is down to around $3 million — that's easily 11x ROI."

"MedRisk is a strong example of what happens when organizations evolve to include both outputs and work activity," said Gabriela Mauch, Chief Customer Officer and Head of the ActivTrak Productivity Lab. "Workforce utilization gaps are common — most leaders just don't have the data to see them. When you can, the financial impact is direct and measurable."

MedRisk now uses ActivTrak's Workforce Utilization (Financial Loss Analysis) reporting on a daily basis to identify differences between expected and observed work patterns, providing a starting point for managers to understand root causes, including workflow inefficiencies, system limitations and staffing imbalances.

ActivTrak insights are reviewed at the executive level, including by the CEO, as part of ongoing efforts to evaluate workforce efficiency, resource allocation and operational performance — providing visibility into both productivity gaps and potential work-life balance issues.

MedRisk also used these insights to inform decisions across cost control, systems and oversight. This included comparing contractor billing against observed activity to identify discrepancies, using activity data to pinpoint workflow limitations in core systems and surfacing instances of work occurring outside approved tools.

As teams began using the data to address specific operational questions, adoption expanded across the organization. "The more information we have, the better," said Ericson. "I have people asking me, 'Set my team up.' … 'This empowers me. I didn't know this was available.'"

Medrisk continues to expand its use of ActivTrak's work intelligence platform to gain visibility into AI tool usage and identify gaps in existing controls. These efforts are part of a broader focus on understanding how work happens across teams, systems and emerging technologies.

To learn more:

About MedRisk

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the nation's largest managed care organization dedicated to physical rehabilitation in workers' compensation and auto casualty claims. MedRisk also provides leading medical bill review and network solutions designed to improve claim outcomes, reduce administrative burden, and elevate the experience for payers, providers, and injured workers. For more information, please visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800‑225‑9675.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the Work Intelligence organizations need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for work, its award-winning platform captures behavioral data across people, tools and AI agents, and the workflows that connect them — enabling leaders to measure impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab.

Built on a privacy-first data foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak