ActivTrak Earns Built In 2024 Best Places to Work Award

News provided by

ActivTrak

16 Jan, 2024, 12:58 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it was named one of the Built In 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin in its 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"At ActivTrak we're committed to fostering a remote-first culture that engages and inspires our employees. As a pioneer in the workforce analytics space, understanding how to optimize hybrid work environments and empower team members is built into our DNA," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "We are honored to be recognized for our people-focused work values and contributions to Austin's thriving business community."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates search for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. 

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," said Maria Christopoulos Katris. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

About Built In
Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

About Built In's Best Places to Work
Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About ActivTrak
ActivTrak helps employers and employees work better together to realize their full potential. Our workforce analytics cloud provides visibility and insights across people, processes and technology to help organizations inform key decisions and optimize outcomes. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak, which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Founded in 2009, and based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/.

SOURCE ActivTrak

Also from this source

ActivTrak Closes Year Approaching $40M in Annual Recurring Revenue

ActivTrak Closes Year Approaching $40M in Annual Recurring Revenue

ActivTrak today announced results for 2023, wrapping a year of 40% growth in enterprise-class deployments as COOs and CFOs continue to grapple with...
ActivTrak Wins Bronze in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

ActivTrak Wins Bronze in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

ActivTrak, the market leader in workforce analytics, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for the Best Advance in Performance Management...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.