ActivTrak Earns Built In 2025 Best Places To Work Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it ranks on Built In's 2025 list of 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin , marking its third consecutive year on the list and securing the top position among HR technology companies based in the city.

The Best Places to Work Awards honors top employers in major tech hubs based on total rewards and what technology professionals value most in the workplace. Winners are determined using an algorithm that scores companies based on compensation and benefits, and what professionals value most, such as remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"Being recognized once again as one of Austin's best workplaces is a tremendous honor that reflects our commitment to empowering employees to excel and grow," said ActivTrak's Chief Executive Officer, Heidi Farris. "When our employees succeed, our customers and business thrive as well — driven by the core values of leadership, growth and achievement that shape who we are and what we do ."

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris . "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

