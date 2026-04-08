ActivTrak Launches AI Insights to Give Leaders a Clear View of How AI Changes Work

New capabilities connect AI usage to productivity, capacity and business performance — helping organizations understand what's actually working

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced AI Insights, a new set of work intelligence capabilities that gives organizations a clear, data-driven view of how AI is used across the business — and whether it's driving meaningful results.

As companies rapidly deploy AI tools, most still rely on fragmented, tool-level data to track usage. This makes it difficult to see how AI influences workflows, productivity and overall performance.

ActivTrak work intelligence showing AI adoption and impact across teams

AI Insights address this gap by unifying behavioral data captured continuously at scale across people, applications and AI tools. The result is a system-level view of AI adoption — helping leaders understand where AI is used, how it's reshaping work and where it's creating value.

"Work has fundamentally changed. It's now people and AI, side by side, sharing tasks in ways that were hard to anticipate two years ago," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "But organizations still lack a clear way to measure what that shift actually means. ActivTrak work intelligence gives leaders a complete, objective view of AI adoption and impact — from early usage patterns to real business outcomes."

What AI Insights Deliver

AI Insights provide a system of record for AI adoption and its effects across five core areas:

AI Usage Measurement : Understand which AI tools are used, by whom and how often — establishing a reliable baseline of AI activity across teams and roles.

: Understand which AI tools are used, by whom and how often — establishing a reliable baseline of AI activity across teams and roles. AI Governance & Compliance : Identify approved and unapproved AI usage to support policy enforcement and reduce risk from unsanctioned tools.

: Identify approved and unapproved AI usage to support policy enforcement and reduce risk from unsanctioned tools. AI Adoption Maturity & Benchmarking : Track how individuals and teams progress from experimentation to consistent workflow integration, enabling more targeted enablement and change management.

: Track how individuals and teams progress from experimentation to consistent workflow integration, enabling more targeted enablement and change management. AI Productivity Impact : Connect AI usage to changes in productivity, capacity and utilization — revealing where AI reduces manual effort, accelerates task completion and frees up time for more strategic activities.

: Connect AI usage to changes in productivity, capacity and utilization — revealing where AI reduces manual effort, accelerates task completion and frees up time for more strategic activities. AI Optimization & ROI: Identify underutilized tools, adoption gaps and opportunities to refine or expand AI investments — helping leaders prioritize spend, reallocate resources and scale the tools that deliver the strongest business results.

According to the ActivTrak Productivity Lab's 2026 State of the Workplace report, AI tool adoption has grown rapidly. The average organization used two AI tools in 2023 and seven by 2025, with 83% of organizations using six or more. Yet most cannot measure whether that investment is paying off.

"Most organizations are making AI decisions without a clear understanding of what's actually changing," said Javier Aldrete, Chief Product Officer. "They're scaling tools without knowing what's working. What's needed is a behavioral baseline that shows where AI is used and where it delivers value. That's what makes smarter decisions possible."

Availability

The AI Insights add-on will be available in early access for select accounts beginning May 2026, with general availability planned for Summer 2026. Organizations interested in learning more can attend a feature walk-through webinar tomorrow, Thursday, April 9 at 11 a.m. CDT or contact us at [email protected].

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About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the Work Intelligence organizations need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for work, its award-winning platform captures behavioral data across people, tools and AI agents, and the workflows that connect them — enabling leaders to measure impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab.

Built on a privacy-first data foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak