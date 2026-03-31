ActivTrak Ranks No. 87 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Southwest

Work intelligence company ranks among the top companies in the Southwest with a two-year revenue growth rate of 59%

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak, the work intelligence company, today announced it ranks No. 87 on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest List — its fifth consecutive year on the list — and No. 9 among software companies.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the companies demonstrating exceptional revenue expansion.

"Organizations are deep into AI investments, but most can't tell if they're actually working," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "That's why capturing behavioral data across both people and AI has become essential for understanding productivity, capacity and ROI. Our growth reflects how urgent that need has become as enterprises work to maximize the value of AI. The team at ActivTrak is honored to be recognized by Inc. again among so many other prestigious companies."

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area is available at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the Work Intelligence organizations need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for work, its award-winning platform captures behavioral data across people, tools and AI agents, and the workflows that connect them — enabling leaders to measure impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab.

Built on a privacy-first data foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak