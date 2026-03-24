ActivTrak Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in Analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards in the category of Analytics. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes organizations, products, teams and individuals applying artificial intelligence in ways that drive real, measurable impact.

The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievement across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting the companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation and into practical, accountable deployment. This year's program recognized winners across 36 industries and more than 15 countries.

ActivTrak was recognized for its work intelligence platform, which gives organizations objective visibility into how work actually happens as AI adoption increases. Powered by a broad behavioral dataset captured continuously across applications, workflows and AI tools, ActivTrak enables leaders to measure adoption, quantify impact and connect AI usage to workforce and financial outcomes. This allows organizations to redesign workflows and ensure AI investments translate into real performance gains.

"AI has arrived. 2026 is about execution, accountability and results," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "ActivTrak stood out because its work in Analytics reflects where the market is headed: practical AI that solves real problems, earns trust and delivers measurable value. This recognition highlights a team that is not just participating in the AI shift, but helping define what meaningful progress looks like."

"We're honored to be recognized for our work in AI analytics," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "AI without measurement is an expense, not an investment. Organizations need objective visibility into how work actually happens to redesign workflows, optimize capacity and ensure AI investments deliver measurable ROI. ActivTrak provides the definitive dataset leaders need to understand how AI changes work and where it drives real impact."

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards reflect a shift in the market: AI is no longer judged by novelty, but by impact. Winning organizations demonstrate how AI improves performance, reduces inefficiencies and supports better decision-making at scale.

To learn more about the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, visit:

https://www.bintelligence.com/posts/2026-artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards-honoring-the-organizations-products-teams-and-individuals-defining-what-ai-can-actually-do

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides workforce intelligence data that helps organizations understand how work changes in the AI era. Its award-winning platform transforms behavioral data from people, applications and AI tools into insights that help leaders measure AI impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. Built on privacy-first data, ActivTrak enables organizations to make insight-driven decisions that deliver measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. Trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2, ActivTrak is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak