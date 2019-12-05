ACTO Achieves 158% Year to Date Revenue Growth in 2019 and Has Digitally Transformed Over 50 Life Sciences Companies

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO achieved 158% year to date revenue growth and has digitally transformed over 50 life sciences companies, including global pharma, medical device, and dental companies. Since its launch one year ago, the ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences has digitally transformed companies such as AstraZeneca, Teleflex, and Philips Respironics, enabling their field force to promote on clinical value. Several industry awards have recognized ACTO's enterprise-grade technology.

"It's an exciting time to be in healthcare. As we move towards value-based care, there is an opportunity for life sciences companies to fundamentally reimagine and re-engineer how they promote on clinical value," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO, "We are proud to partner with life sciences companies to lead this change and put patients first. In 2020, ACTO and its partners will continue bringing disruptive innovations to market to help the industry educate providers, payors, and patients on the clinical benefits of their life-saving products."

Product Development - After the ACTO Innovation Summit in late 2018, ACTO launched its category-defining Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences. The ACTO Commercialization Cloud is the only unified cloud platform designed for life sciences that delivers field effectiveness and powerful data insights by combining micro-learning, sales enablement, video coaching, and live events in a single, engaging app. This year, ACTO proved itself as a robust, enterprise-grade technology with thousands of reps in 73 countries using the platform.

Key Case Studies - ACTO's customers have achieved significant results. AstraZeneca piloted ACTO with 300 reps to align learning with commercial objectives and break into a new market. They then did a full deployment to 3000 reps in just 3 months. Philips Respironics consolidated their tech stack to gather deep data back from the field and identify what their top-performing reps were doing differently. Finally, with ACTO, Teleflex exceeded sales targets in just three months for a product that was underperforming for two years.

Awards - The industry has responded to these results with resounding validation by way of various award wins and nominations. In 2019, ACTO received the following accolades:

Gold in the Cloud Platform category for the Stevie International Business Awards

Silver Brandon Hall Group Award with Philips Respironics in the "Best Unique or Innovative Learning Programme"

Bronze Brandon Hall Group Award with Teleflex for "Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation"

The eyeforpharma Awards recognized two ACTO use cases as finalists. AstraZeneca is nominated in the "Most Promising MVP/Pilot" category for its ACTO use case. ACTO has been nominated in the "Most Valuable Data & Insights Initiative" category for its work with Philips Respironics. The winners will be announced in December.

ACTO and Philips Respironics' partnership earned a finalist nomination for the 2019 LTEN Excellence Award in Innovation

ACTO's founders selected as 2019 PM360 (Pharma Marketing) ELITE 100 in the Entrepreneur category

Finalists for Best Tech Work Culture at the 2019 Tech in Motion Timmy Awards

Other notable achievements in 2019 include the following. ACTO:

Was granted a patent and filed two additional patents for industry-specific AI, deep learning, and natural language processing technologies

Increased its customer base by 48% to digitally transform over 50 life sciences companies

More than doubled its team, particularly its Product and Customer Success functions to support enterprise-scale deployments

Tripled its number of technology and life sciences partnerships to further specialize in its life sciences specific service offering

About ACTO

ACTO is disrupting how drugs and devices are promoted and brought to market. ACTO's technology is the only unified cloud platform designed for life sciences that delivers field effectiveness and powerful data insights by combining micro-learning, sales enablement, video coaching, and live events in a single, engaging app.

With ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences, global pharmaceutical and medical device companies promote on clinical value to increase sales, drive brand alignment, and reduce compliance risk. For more information on the ACTO Commercialization Cloud for Life Sciences, visit https://acto.com

