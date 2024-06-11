ACTO ACQUIRES 4TH DOWN SOLUTIONS, BRINGING TOGETHER TWO INDUSTRY LEADERS

Strategic Acquisition Adds to ACTO's Organic Customer Growth in Top 50 Pharma

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today at the Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN) Annual Conference, ACTO, the only AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform purpose-built for the life science industry, announced its acquisition of 4th Down Solutions (4DS), a leading provider of innovative mobile technology and data-driven learning solutions for biopharmaceutical companies. Founded in 2010, 4DS disrupted the industry with their technology and approach by shifting commercial training from a once-and-done exercise to a continuous learning technique to impact field sales performance.

"Our longstanding strategic collaboration with 4DS has been indispensable in helping Encompass Communications and Learning boost training engagement, provide insightful metrics, and empower clients, such as Teva Pharmaceuticals, to lead the industry and improve the lives of patients," said Jon Madden, Managing Partner at Encompass.

"We're eager to see how our partnership with Encompass, enhanced by ACTO's platform and expanded capabilities, enables Teva's sales team to deliver even greater impact," said Jon Miller, SVP, Innovative Medicines Sales & Field Operations at Teva Pharmaceuticals.

"4DS was a pioneer in the evolution of commercial learning in the life sciences industry," said Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "4DS propelled the industry to change the way they thought about field force training by making continuous, personalized learning based on data insights the new norm. With the path forged by 4DS, and ACTO's focus on expanding the way pharma reps are supported in the field through Intelligent Field Excellence, bringing these two companies together was very natural."

"We are delighted to join forces with ACTO as the benefits offered to both our customers and employees as a broader intelligent field excellence solution is unparalleled in the industry," said Brett Howell, CEO of 4th Down Solutions. "ACTO is leading the way in field force effectiveness in life sciences through innovation in data insight and AI, and we are excited to bring this to our customers."

About ACTO

ACTO is an AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform built for life sciences that helps Sales, Marketing, and Medical teams improve customer engagement and brand performance by turning field professionals into "Masters of the Message" who engage HCPs and their support teams with authority and impact. With ACTO, biopharma companies can ensure field professionals are always competent, confident, and credible, delivering the right message to HCPs, while providing senior leaders and frontline managers with the insight they need to drive continuous field force effectiveness.

