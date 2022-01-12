ACTO Appoints Jenny Yeung as Chief Financial Officer

Award-winning omnichannel education platform for life sciences expands executive team to support strategic growth

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO , the award-winning Omnichannel Education Platform for Life Sciences, today announced the appointment of Jenny Yeung as Chief Financial Officer. The growth of ACTO's executive team is part of its plan to expand its visionary leadership as it continues to scale and empower customers to drive commercial and patient outcomes.

"I'm delighted to join the incredible ACTO team at this exciting stage of growth and contribute to this important mission," said Jenny. "With the recent launch of the innovative omnichannel platform, ACTO is poised to dominate life sciences learning for years to come and, more importantly, to advance the field of medical education and improve patient outcomes."

As CFO, Jenny will champion ACTO as the company lays the foundation for future fundraising, GTM acceleration, international expansion, R&D, product innovation, and exploring mergers and acquisitions opportunities.

In her new role, Jenny will oversee the Finance and Operations functions of ACTO including planning and reporting to provide timely and accurate information for management decision-making. Jenny comes to ACTO from Intelex Technologies ULC where she served as Senior Vice President of Finance. During her time, she re-designed workflows to manage the company's multi-million-dollar growth and was successful in transforming departmental employee engagement scores to one of the highest the company has achieved.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jenny into the fold," said ACTO CEO Parth Khanna. "Her reputation and clear vision for growth and scale will help take ACTO to the next level. Given her experience in highly regulated industries, Jenny inherently believes in the power of purpose-built SaaS. When a leader comes in with the mindset that building strong partnerships between finance and the rest of the business units is essential, the company is set up for success. We're proud to have found a leader who shares in the ACTO mission. Jenny's ability to analyze, plan, and execute will help us make better strategic decisions and deliver meaningful value to our customers and partners."

With implementations in over 100 companies, across over 100 countries, ACTO is transforming how drugs and medical devices are commercialized and brought to market.

To learn more about ACTO please visit acto.com .

About ACTO

ACTO is an AI-powered SaaS platform that combines mobile experiences and engagement data to disrupt how drugs and devices are promoted and brought to market. Global life science companies partner with ACTO to transform their learners' learning journey and experience at scale. Commercial and clinical leaders leverage ACTO's Omnichannel Education platform to educate and engage learners across the care continuum through unified educational experiences and journeys. Building an ecosystem for life sciences, ACTO holds a network of partnerships with content agencies, data providers, technology companies, and more. ACTO is headquartered in Toronto, with a global team across Canada, the United States, Brazil, and India. For more information on ACTO for Life Sciences, visit https://acto.com/ .

