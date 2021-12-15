ACTO Earns Gold at Brandon Hall Technology Awards 2021

ACTO's technology uses AI-powered mobile experiences to educate and engage key stakeholders in the life sciences ecosystem through omnichannel education while giving senior commercial and clinical leaders real-time business insights.

ACTO's Omnichannel Education platform is the result of conversations with over 900 life sciences companies and analyzing the behaviors of 5,700 pharma and medical device reps. From partnering with AstraZeneca to achieve learning in the flow of work for sales representatives, breathing new life into Teleflex's commercial strategy, to establishing benchmarks to demonstrate learning impacts on sales outcomes for Philips Respironics, ACTO's all-in-one mobile solutions support teams across the highly competitive life sciences landscape.

"Transformation is the true power of technology," said Kumar Erramilli, ACTO's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "When you can use that power to change the course of an entire industry, especially amidst a global pandemic, that feeling is euphoric. We are truly honored to receive the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Gold award which is a result of all the hard work done by our team here at ACTO."

The Brandon Hall Technology Awards recognize organizations offering technology solutions to Learning & Development, Talent Management, Human Resources, Sales functions, and Business Operations for measurable outcomes.

ACTO was evaluated by an international panel of independent industry experts, Brandon Hall Group senior analysts, and executives. The judging was based on the following criteria: value proposition, innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality, and overall measurable results.

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

With implementations in over 100 companies, across over 100 countries, ACTO is transforming how drugs and medical devices are commercialized and brought to market.

To learn more about ACTO please visit acto.com .

About ACTO

ACTO is an AI-powered SaaS platform that combines mobile experiences and engagement data to disrupt how drugs and devices are promoted and brought to market. Global life science companies partner with ACTO to transform their learners' learning journey and experience at scale. Commercial and clinical leaders leverage ACTO's Omnichannel Education platform to educate and engage learners across the care continuum through unified educational experiences and journeys. Building an ecosystem for life sciences, ACTO holds a network of partnerships with content agencies, data providers, technology companies, and more. ACTO is headquartered in Toronto, with a global team across Canada, the United States, Brazil, and India. For more information on ACTO for Life Sciences, visit https://acto.com/ .

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world- class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

