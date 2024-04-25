Actor Glen Powell Kicks Off Next Chapter of the Ram Truck Brand With the Launch of All-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO as Part of the Full Lineup of Off-road Trucks

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Actor Glen Powell kicks off the next chapter of the Ram Truck brand with& the launch of the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO.

On the heels of the launch of the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, the brand joins forces with actor Glen Powell as he helps to kick off the next chapter and continued evolution of Ram with the arrival of the most capable, most affordable off-road truck lineup in the industry.

"Ram only does trucks and that focus, passion and dedication is the foundation of every product that we bring to market," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Similarly, the trajectory of Glen's career showcases that his passion, ambition and perseverance are what is needed to succeed, and he shares those traits with our customers who depend on our trucks every day."

Powell arrived as the new talent of the Ram Truck brand in early April, lending his voice in the cross-channel campaign for the new 2025 Ram 1500, "The Calling." Aligning with Powell's own career journey and the values he shares with the Ram brand, the 30-second spot focuses on those who are chasing their calling with the help of a Ram truck with the voice of Powell echoing, "our calling was to build trucks, and that's why trucks are what we do. We put our everything into every truck, so that when you find your calling, nothing can stop you from answering."

In addition to "The Calling," Powell makes his video debut for the Ram Truck brand as he leads the way in the thrilling mini-action film "The Convoy," which reveals the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO and reinforces the full lineup of off-road trucks, including the Power Wagon, Rebel and Warlock models. Powell takes on the role of an action hero who is tasked with making sure the Ram truck convoy delivers exactly what the off-road truck world has been waiting for, the Ram 1500 RHO, the newest edition to the fully capable lineup of off-road trucks from the Ram brand. The film features special appearances by three world-famous stunt drivers, Collete Davis, Tanner Foust and Rhys Millen, as well as an appearance featuring Ram Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis.

"I grew up in Texas in an adventurous family in which fun rarely stayed just on the pavement. I can relate to truck owners and their needs, and I've always been a huge fan of how Ram does it," said Glen Powell. "I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity to team up with the brand bringing the thrill of adventure to truck owners and truck enthusiasts everywhere."

Powell's connection to the Ram brand goes beyond his debut in Ram brand campaigns "The Calling" and "The Convoy," but extends onto the silver screen as his character will be seen navigating treacherous storms and relying on Ram trucks in the anticipated summer blockbuster "Twister."

The Ram Truck brand created each of these campaigns with agency partner Doner.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks - the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster - the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmark for:

Best-in-class standard horsepower

Segment-first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Most luxurious: Ram 1500 Tungsten with real metal and leather elements and a new 14.5-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with a double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle with available, segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension

Best-in-class available rear leg room

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2023 Ram 1500 as the best full-size light-duty pickup.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

