Jeep® Brand Adds Sahara Trim to Gladiator Lineup for the First Time, Combining Rugged Capability with Premium Everyday Comfort at Exceptional Value

2026 Jeep® Gladiator Sahara offers bold design, refined comfort, and authentic capability for every adventure.

Sahara trim joins the Jeep® Gladiator lineup, honoring the Sahara nameplate introduced in 1988

Distinctive exterior design featuring body-color fender flares and body-color three-piece hardtop, standard LED headlamps and fog lamps

18-inch aluminum wheels with all-season tires for confident traction on pavement or trail, plus an option to upgrade to all-terrain tires at no cost (late availability)

Interior boasts premium McKinley leather-trimmed seats with heated front seats and heated steering wheel, 7-inch driver cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen

MSRP of $2,210 from a typically equipped Sport S, representing a 53 percent value add

The Jeep® brand is expanding its legendary Jeep Gladiator lineup as it welcomes the Saraha trim for the first time, delivering a new blend of authentic Jeep capability and everyday comfort. Inspired by the Sahara nameplate, which first appeared in 1988, the 2026 Jeep Gladiator Sahara offers a bold look and practical features for drivers who want rugged strength with a refined edge.

The Jeep Gladiator Sahara combines Jeep brand's go-anywhere spirit with features designed for year-round versatility. From its distinctive body-color accents to its comfort-focused interior, this new trim is engineered for those who demand capability without sacrificing convenience.

Key standard features include:

Body-color fender flares and body-color three-piece hardtop

18-inch aluminum wheels with all-season tires for confident traction on pavement or trail, plus an option to upgrade to all-terrain tires at no cost (late availability)

McKinley leather-trimmed seating surfaces, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, 7-inch driver cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen

LED headlamps and fog lamps, remote start and remote keyless entry, plus advanced tech for connectivity and control

The 2026 Jeep Gladiator Sahara trim is available to order now, starting at $47,125 (excluding $1,995 destination), which includes $4,685 in content from a Gladiator Sport S, for only $2,210 MSRP (53 percent value add). Customers can build and price their Gladiator Sahara at Jeep.com or visit their local Jeep dealer.

