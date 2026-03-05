ACTOR LUKE WILSON AND DAN ZABROWSKI JOIN BOARD OF THE HOLE IN THE WALL GANG CAMP

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luke Wilson, a longtime friend and supporter of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, has joined the organization's board of directors. He is joined on the board by fellow new member, Dan Zabrowski.

"Luke has long championed our campers and families, and we couldn't be more excited to solidify that friendship with him joining our board," said Jimmy Canton, CEO of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. "Luke's deep respect for and connection to Founder Paul Newman is evident in his passionate support of Hole in the Wall, and we are grateful for all he has done to help raise awareness for the organization."

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp has a long history of celebrity advocacy, dating back to Founder Paul Newman. Many well-known celebrities have generously shared their time and talents, most notably at the Camp's Fandango Benefit Gala each year. Luke joins this group of friends who will inspire others to get involved and support Camp's mission.

Luke's support of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp began more than 15 years ago when he played in the 2008 Travelers Championship Celebrity Pro-Am on behalf of Camp. In the years since, he has starred alongside Hole in the Wall campers in Camp Galas, and he recently appeared on Talks at Google alongside fellow board member Ana Villafañe to discuss the healing impact of Hole in the Wall.

The board also welcomes Dan Zabrowski, who has been an active member of the Hole in the Wall community for more than two decades. Dan chairs Camp's steering committee, which will launch a transformative campaign to expand service to more children and families in need. He also has held global leadership positions in many pharmaceutical organizations, including more than 25 years at Roche, where he served on the Executive Committee. Most recently, he has served as a venture partner at Decheng Capital. Since his retirement from Roche, Dan has served at varying times as a board member for 12 private and public companies and is a member of the major donor fundraising group, Trout Unlimited.

Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides "a different kind of healing" to thousands of children with serious illnesses and their family members annually-all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Conn., in dozens of hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

