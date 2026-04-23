Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Celebrates Opening of New Maryland Location

Maryland location will serve children with serious illnesses and their families from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its new location on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, celebrating the arrival of intentionally designed overnight programming to the region – bringing joy, connection, and "a different kind of healing" to children with serious illnesses and their families who are often isolated by their diagnosis. Camp leaders joined community officials, celebrity friends, Hole in the Wall partners, volunteers, staff, families and more to commemorate this occasion, which marks the completion of phase one renovations of the facility, allowing the Camp to begin serving families in May.

From left to right: Bridget Moynahan, Actress and Hole in the Wall Board Member; Jimmy Canton, Hole in the Wall CEO; Camper Victoria; Jeff Horstman, Environmentalist and Hole in the Wall Board Co-Chair; Dennis Rinaldi, Former Camper and Staff Member; and Lissy Newman, Artist and Hole in the Wall Board Member. Photo Credit: Joy Asico-Smith/The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

"All of us at Camp are over the moon delighted to be celebrating the ribbon cutting at our second Hole in the Wall location in Queenstown, bringing much-needed programming to children in the Mid-Atlantic and beyond, including those in the rare and ultra-rare disease community," said Hole in the Wall CEO Jimmy Canton. "This new facility fills a void in the region and will ensure that those most in need of the healing power of Camp are able to find friendship, play and respite in the company of other families who uniquely understand the challenges they face."

The first phase of renovations at the Maryland location transformed 50,000 square feet of existing buildings, as well as outdoor spaces, into an inclusive and thoughtfully designed facility with peaceful and inviting spaces to support children, parents, caregivers and siblings. Updates included a family space where families can gather to play and relax; a parent relaxation room where caregivers can rest and connect with other parents; a cozy, barrier-free theater removing impediments for aspiring actors and singers of all ages; temperature-controlled and accessible residential rooms; a state-of-the-art infirmary with three observation/overnight rooms, a reception area, a pharmacy and medical equipment; and much more. Looking to the future, plans are in development for additions to the location that will allow for camper-independent programming.

Rooted in universal design, the Maryland location reflects Camp's unwavering commitment to ensuring every child—regardless of medical need—can fully participate, build friendships, and simply experience the magic of camp and joy of play. This expansion brings the organization's legacy to life in a new region, creating a place where children can just be kids, and as Paul Newman would say, "raise a little hell."

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp-Maryland is located on the site of the former Aspen Institute's 166-acre Wye River Conference Center in Queenstown, Md. The Institute was gifted the scenic property in 1979, and its Board generously donated it to Hole in the Wall when they learned of Camp's interest in expanding services in the region.

About The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp:

Founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp provides "a different kind of healing" to thousands of children with serious illnesses and family members annually – all completely free of charge. For many of these children and families, Hole in the Wall provides multiple Camp experiences throughout the year at the facility in Ashford, Conn., in dozens of hospitals and clinics, directly in camper homes and communities, and through other outreach activities across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Learn more at www.holeinthewallgang.org.

Contact:

Averi Shackleford

PROFILES

Cell: 240-274-4807

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SOURCE The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp