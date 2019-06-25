Actor Mark Wahlberg Encourages Wounded Warriors to Get Active during F45 Training Session

The workout was challenging, and Army veteran and wounded warrior Jeremiah Pauley feels it was worth it for the camaraderie.

"Physical training is one of many ways warriors are connected, even if we do not know each other personally," Jeremiah said. "To be there sweating along with my fellow veterans was motivating and inspiring!"

WWP provides a range of opportunities for warriors to improve their physical health and wellness. While many participate in WWP-sponsored wellness events, some warriors struggle to stay active. More than 50% are obese, according to a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the wounded warriors it serves.

Army veteran and double-amputee Dan Nevins participated in the F45 workout. He previously had a hard time staying active and has a message for warriors who are struggling.

"It starts with a choice," Dan said. "Know that if it doesn't stick at first, then just begin again. If you do this, you'll be astonished at the results in all areas of your life."

The workout with Mark at F45 Training is just one example of how AQUAHydrate™ has partnered with WWP to honor and empower wounded veterans. AQUAHydrate™ has launched a co-branded camouflage gallon and is providing water to warriors in certain WWP programs, and also to thousands of Carry Forward® 5K participants in four host cities this fall.

"This is such an important partnership for us," said Raz Inserra, AQUAHydrate™ brand director. "All of Team AQUAhydrate is proud to be promoting this program and helping Wounded Warrior Project meet the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers."

