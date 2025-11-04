Honoring Warriors This Veterans Day

Wounded Warrior Project Recognizing 250 Years of Veteran Contributions

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, as the country prepares to celebrate 250 years as a nation, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans while working to ensure their transition to civilian life doesn't end with a single day of recognition.

Wounded Warrior Project empowers veterans to advocate for their fellow warriors. In September, WWP took a group of women warriors to DC to inform lawmakers about the unique challenges this group lives with.

For 250 years, Americans have defended our nation. As the country pauses to honor veterans on November 11, WWPTM is addressing the significant challenges of life post-service. Whether it is finding the right civilian career, accessing the medical care they earned through service, or just rekindling the camaraderie they lost when they left the military, many warriors face hurdles.

"We owe it to warriors, not just on Veterans Day, to help their transition to civilian life," WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt said. "Wounded Warrior Project works to bring each veteran home, in mind, body, and spirit, to a life of purpose."

Losing an Identity

WWP found that women warriors face even steeper challenges. The veterans charity conducted 18 focus groups recently to learn about those issues as part of its 2025 Women Warriors Report.

One woman said it was difficult to be taken seriously, even in medical situations. Another said the transition left her without an identity.

"You're not wearing a rank. You're not wearing a uniform of a service. You don't have comrades standing next to you."

Some of the findings in the report spell out those challenges.

Two in 5 (41%) women warriors report living paycheck to paycheck.

More than 3 in 4 (78%) report getting less than the recommended seven hours of sleep each night.

More than 4 in 5 (87%) report living with anxiety.

More than 4 in 5 (83%) report living with depression.

All Veterans Deserve a Purpose

Finding that purpose can mean different things to different people. Jessica Roza finds that purpose through advocating for her fellow veterans.

"Women like me — that look like me, that have experienced things like me, that are Guardsmen like me — deserve the same equity," Jessica said. "Our service counts. Our struggles are valid. Our voices matter."

Hearing what those voices have to say is important at a time when the military is getting smaller, and younger generations are growing less connected to the services. Meaningful connection opportunities help strengthen communities for all veterans. It starts with that first step towards organizations like WWP and continues through a lifetime journey of healing.

Organizations like WWP help warriors heal and thrive. As a nation, we can do more than celebrate these men and women, we can celebrate their return to their communities. Their return to being our neighbors.

*Warrior Survey, Wave 3 (conducted June 15 - Aug. 24, 2023)

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is our nation's leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

