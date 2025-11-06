Wounded Warrior Project Provides Emergency Funding to Support Military Families

National nonprofit strengthens organizations delivering food and financial assistance to service members and families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) today announced $2 million in emergency support to six nonprofit organizations providing critical support to military and veteran families impacted by the government shutdown. The funding will expand access to food support and emergency financial assistance for service members, veterans, and their families and caregivers.

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is the nation’s leading veterans service organization, dedicated to the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans and their families.

"Wounded Warrior Project made a promise to be there for warriors and their families no matter what," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "By supporting organizations already positioned to help, we're ensuring service members, veterans, and their families have access to emergency assistance quickly."

WWP is providing funding to:

Armed Services YMCA : To support two months of additional surge distribution across 12 branches in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, providing over 187,000 pounds of food to more than 5,300 military families.

: To support two months of additional surge distribution across 12 branches in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, providing over 187,000 pounds of food to more than 5,300 military families. Elizabeth Dole Foundation : To help approximately 750 caregivers of post-9/11 veteran and active-duty military families with navigating resources and receiving emergency financial assistance.

: To help approximately 750 caregivers of post-9/11 veteran and active-duty military families with navigating resources and receiving emergency financial assistance. Hope For The Warriors : To provide 950 clients with case management and financial assistance, and to support 4,500 military households through strategic food distribution events near military bases nationwide.

: To provide 950 clients with case management and financial assistance, and to support 4,500 military households through strategic food distribution events near military bases nationwide. Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN): To provide a week's worth of groceries and a commissary gift card to 1,250 active-duty, National Guard, and Reserve families ($200 per family), expanding MFAN's ability to support more families across the nation.

To provide a week's worth of groceries and a commissary gift card to 1,250 active-duty, National Guard, and Reserve families ($200 per family), expanding MFAN's ability to support more families across the nation. Operation Homefront: To provide $500 grocery gift cards to 720 post-9/11 veteran and active-duty military families to meet essential needs.

To provide $500 grocery gift cards to 720 post-9/11 veteran and active-duty military families to meet essential needs. Stronghold Food Pantry: To provide more than 52,000 meals and reduce food insecurity to 2,500 military families across 40 locations.

"These organizations have the infrastructure and expertise to respond immediately to military families in crisis," said Piatt. "Thanks to the support of generous Americans, Wounded Warrior Project is able to help them expand their capacity right when it's needed most."

The organizations receiving WWP support will verify need and deliver assistance quickly, including emergency financial aid for bills and household expenses, grocery assistance and food pantries, and resource navigation to connect military families with additional support.

WWP remains committed to supporting military families and veterans not only through the shutdown but every day moving forward.

WWP has invested $436 million in 221 military and veteran organizations since 2012. These investments improve veterans' quality of life, reduce suicide risk, and provide interconnected, comprehensive support as their needs evolve. With its network of partners, WWP is advancing veteran well-being through unique, integrated solutions.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project is our nation's leading veteran services organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 wounded, ill, or injured veterans. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project