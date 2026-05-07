ALS Network Launches Tribute Fund Honoring Steve Ellis During ALS Awareness Month

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ALS Network

May 07, 2026, 13:08 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Network today announces the launch of a tribute fund honoring the life and legacy of Steve Ellis, created in partnership with his wife, Scean Ellis, and their daughter, Kennedy.

Affectionately known as "Smoke", Steve was diagnosed with ALS in 2023, and chose to share his journey publicly to support others navigating the disease and raise awareness for the broader community. Today, his legacy continues through the people closest to him and through a community determined to carry his impact forward.

The Big Smoke Tribute Fund invites supporters to honor Steve by contributing to the ALS Network's care services program that provides expert advice and assistance to people living with ALS, free of charge.

Scean Ellis, now serving as a member of the ALS Network Board of Directors, continues her family's commitment to advancing progress for people living with ALS. Together with Kennedy, she also leads a team participating in the Los Angeles Walk & Roll to Cure ALS, bringing their community together in action and remembrance.

The announcement coincides with ALS Awareness Month, recognized each May to emphasize the power of the community in helping elevate care, accelerate research, and turn advocacy into action.

"Steve believed in showing up for others, for this community, and for what comes next," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "We are a community defined by care, resilience, and shared purpose, and this tribute fund reflects that same spirit of turning love and loss into positive momentum."

Supporters can learn more and contribute at: bigsmokefund.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ALS Network

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