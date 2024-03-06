ACTOR WINSTON DUKE TO TEAM UP WITH FORMER NETFLIX GLOBAL CMO BOZOMA SAINT JOHN ON STAGE AT POSSIBLE

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , the premier marquee marketing event, today announced that Bozoma Saint John will be joined by actor Winston Duke on stage for a live interview on April 16. The keynote session, titled "Make a Sharp Left: A Conversation with Bozoma Saint John," will focus on reinventing yourself mid or late career and offer insights to inspire audiences to take their own unexpected paths.

Bozoma Saint John, Hall of Fame inducted marketing executive and former Netflix Global Chief Marketing Officer, will sit down for an intimate conversation with Winston Duke, international actor, global philanthropist and UN Ambassador to Sustainable Tourism. The two will have a candid discussion on reinvention, flexibility, and the importance of embracing roadblocks and curveballs throughout one's career. They'll share their experiences taking on multiple career paths and pivots in their respective industries. By demystifying the fears of starting from the bottom or of starting over, Bozoma and Winston will lay the foundation for reinvention and long-term success.

"Bozoma and Winston are both powerhouses in their respective industries with inspirational stories that show that anything is achievable. This session will be for sure an inspirational highlight for all our attendees.," said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. "When it comes to career reinvention, what was once deemed impossible is within reach. The future of marketing and beyond is no longer linear, and this enlivening session will encourage attendees to take chances and embrace the unexpected."

Bozoma Saint John is a distinguished marketing executive, entrepreneur, and author. Her career has spanned various industries and includes roles as the Global CMO of Netflix, CMO of Endeavor, Chief Brand Officer of Uber, Head of Marketing of Apple Music & iTunes, and Head of Music and Entertainment Marketing at PepsiCo. Bozoma's work has been lauded and awarded including induction into Billboard's Women in Music Hall of Fame in 2018, induction into the Marketing Hall of Fame in 2022, and inclusion in Fast Company's Most Creative People in 2023, The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Power 100 list in 2018, and more.

Winston Duke, best known for his role as M'Baku in the MCU's Black Panther (2017), is an actor, producer, and philanthropist. Beginning with roles in theater, Winston has cultivated an acting career marked by multiple blockbuster films and TV shows. Beyond acting, he has dedicated his time to healthcare, gender equity, and environmental causes such as support for the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), American Diabetes Association, Partners in Health, and the HeForShe movement. Winston was nominated for the NAACP Image Award in 2019 and won Best Cast in a Motion Picture at the SAG Awards for his role in Black Panther.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a new tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing, business leaders, and visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly.

For more information and to register, visit possibleevent.com .

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is the premier marquee marketing event, owned and organized by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global, the second edition will take place on April 15-17, 2024 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and also combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE is the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, create business opportunities and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Co-Founder Christian Muche, POSSIBLE is fast becoming the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year. Register to attend at possibleevent.com.

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally, MMA Global is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech, adtech, media and other marketer supporting companies, who work collaboratively in architecting the future of marketing, while relentlessly fixated on delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the A helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change by taking on marketing's unanswered questions and challenging our commonly held beliefs. We are committed to science and questioning; believing that creating new & even revolutionary marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo. MMA also works directly with members and business leaders to aggressively adopt peer-driven, proven, science-supported best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions in groundbreaking research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable insights & tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes marketing's future success, while also propelling business growth.

Members include: AT&T Communications, Adobe, Ally Bank, AppsFlyer, Bank of America, Campbell Soup, Clear Channel Outdoor, Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS Health), Diageo, Morgan Stanley, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Google, Hilton Worldwide, Kargo, Kroger, L'Oreal, Major League Baseball, Mastercard, McDonald's Corporation, Meta, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Pinterest, Roku, Snap Inc, Target Brands, Inc., T-Mobile USA, Twitter, Uber, Walmart Inc., Walt Disney Company, Yahoo! and many more. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York City with regional operations in 14 countries across Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information see www.mmaglobal.com .

Press Contacts:

Sara Vinson

DiGennaro Communications

[email protected]

Chuck Jones

Beyond Ordinary Events

[email protected]

SOURCE POSSIBLE