POSSIBLE ANNOUNCES LINEUP FOR TELEVISAUNIVISION'S KEYNOTE SESSION, TAPPING INFLUENTIAL VOICES ACROSS LATIN MUSIC AND CULTURE

Rebeca León, Ignacio "Nacho" Meyer and LeLe Pons to discuss the growing influence of Latin culture across media and entertainment, moderated by Axios' Sara Fischer

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , the premier marquee marketing event, announced today that TelevisaUnivision will bring CEO and co-founder of Lionfish Rebeca León, Billboard Latin Power Player Ignacio "Nacho" Meyer, and social media star Lele Pons as panelists for a session on Tuesday, April 16. The session titled "VIVA LA CULTURA: The Power of Latin Music to Drive Business Forward" will focus on the worldwide impact of Latin music and culture on the marketing industry and the strategies that marketers can utilize to attract young, diverse audiences.

León, Meyer and Pons will take the stage to have a candid conversation moderated by Sara Fischer, senior media reporter at Axios. The group will discuss how Latin music has taken the world by storm, leading charts, breaking barriers, and moving young fans the world over to sing along in Spanish to connect with their beloved stars. More marketers than ever are taking note – bringing together blue-chip brands with the biggest names in Latin music. The conversation will also spotlight how Latin culture and marketing transcend language and borders – moving younger generations to action and building huge opportunities for brands.

"I'm excited to bring this group on board to discuss the music that moves us and the cultural zeitgeist forward. This session will reflect the ongoing conversations within our industry to embrace authentic, culturally inclusive strategies to attract new audiences, " said Christian Muche, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Ordinary Events & POSSIBLE. "This session will definitely be one to watch, as it is a much needed conversation about the intersection of culture and marketing led by trailblazers in our industry."

Rebeca León is the CEO and Founder of Lionfish Entertainment and Lionfish Studios, an artist management company and film and TV studio. León established Lionfish Studios in 2019, a film and TV production studio focused on creating content that draws from her music industry experience, as well as her Cuban heritage and Miami background. In 2022, Sony Music invested in her company, backing her efforts for more female-driven, bicultural, music-centric stories. She co-produced the "Father of the Bride" remake alongside Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, with whom she also has a project in development with Apple and Keshet, in addition to other notable projects.

León has been instrumental in engineering cultural shifts in the paradigm of Latin music. She currently manages Brazilian superstar Anitta, Venezuelan singer songwriter Danny Ocean and Spanish rising star st. Pedro. In the past Leon has overseen the rise of Rosalía and J Balvin, and managed Juanes for ten years. She's been in the renowned Billboard's Power Players list twelve times, and in 2019, she was featured onRolling Stone's Top Latin Executives list. She has been recognized in Billboard's Women In Music issue every year since 2010.

Ignacio "Nacho'' Meyer is President of Univision Television Networks Group at TelevisaUnivision Inc., the world's leading Spanish-language media and content company. In this role, Meyer contributes to TelevisaUnivision's business expansion and transformation, and helps integrate his team based in the United States with the content and operations teams located in Mexico. With over 20 years in the media, music and entertainment industry, he strategically promotes the portfolio of brands' innovation, including Univision, UNIMÁS, Galavisión and TUDN. He brings the best and most diverse talent, executives, and teams to help create and develop the most watched and awarded Spanish language shows in the U.S. and ensures continuous engagement with the Hispanic to inform, entertain and empower the Hispanic audience. Previously, Meyer was the Executive Vice President of Music and Non-scripted Entertainment for Univision's Entertainment and Music division in the U.S., driving the entertainment and music groups' global strategy, managing Univision's unscripted programming, and developing business opportunities with and for entertainment and music partners

Eleonora "Lele" Pons is a social media pioneer who entertains millions with her comedy, music, and content. Before achieving fame as the most followed woman on Vine and starring in numerous movies and TV shows, Lele Pons's foundation lay in music. In addition to all her accomplishments as a successful content creator, she has made a notable presence, received nominations, and won awards at prestigious award shows such as the Latin Grammys, Latin American Music Awards, Premio Lo Nuestro, MTV Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen

Choice Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and The Streamy Awards. In 2015 Former First Lady Michelle Obama invited Pons to the White House to help launch her "Better Make Room" campaign. In that same year, she appeared next to influential figures such as Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Amy Schumer on Vanity Fair's "New Establishment List" as a "disruptor" of the status quo. In 2017, Forbes recognized her as a member of its "30 Under 30 Celebrities" class. Lele participated in Season 32 of 'Dancing with the Stars' in 2023.

POSSIBLE takes place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 15-17. POSSIBLE is a tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing and business leaders, as well as visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture.

During the event, POSSIBLE will present 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment. More than 200 marketing industry leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE. The POSSIBLE agenda is live with more speakers, sessions, and celebrity headliners added weekly. Brand marketers attend POSSIBLE for free. The event officially kicks-off Monday, April 15, and extends through Wednesday, April 17 with a special program to debut Google's Human:Human Experience on Thursday at 8am.. There is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE .

