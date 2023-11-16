ACTO'S OMNISIGHT™ DASHBOARDS OFFER LIFE SCIENCES LEADERS NEW LEVELS OF VISIBILITY INTO TRAINING'S IMPACT ON SALES PERFORMANCE

News provided by

ACTO Technologies, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

Breaking Down Data Silos to Offer Robust Real-time Analytics, Provide Meaningful Insight, and Impact Commercial Success

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO, the #1 Learning Platform in Life Sciences, today announced OmniSight™ dashboards, which enable pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to leverage commercial learning and development in a targeted manner to positively impact sales performance. Never before have commercial leaders been able to quantify the effect of training on field force effectiveness by correlating learning metrics to rep behavior and results. OmniSight brings together datasets that allow teams to spot overall positive and negative trends in the field, as well as individual strengths and weaknesses, so action can be taken to address competency or skill gaps and boost sales performance.

Continue Reading
ACTO Announces OmniSight™ Dashboards. Never before have commercial leaders been able to quantify the effect of training on field force effectiveness by correlating learning metrics to rep behavior and results. OmniSight enables pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to leverage commercial learning and development in a targeted manner to positively impact sales performance. (CNW Group/ACTO Technologies, Inc.)
ACTO Announces OmniSight™ Dashboards. Never before have commercial leaders been able to quantify the effect of training on field force effectiveness by correlating learning metrics to rep behavior and results. OmniSight enables pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to leverage commercial learning and development in a targeted manner to positively impact sales performance. (CNW Group/ACTO Technologies, Inc.)

"For the first time, we have data-driven insight that allows us to better understand which sales training efforts and strategies are having a positive effect on the bottom line," says Kapil Kalra, Chief Customer Officer at ACTO. "These real-time insights allow us to demonstrate the impact of training on sales results. It is changing how we train, as well as providing new levels of strategic value in our organization."

"ACTO is the only learning platform that supports the entire learning lifecycle – from home study, to live learning, to in-field reinforcement – and captures critical data and insight along the way that can be used to drive commercial success in real time," says Parth Khanna, CEO of ACTO. "Such data integration allows managers to identify performance promoters or diagnose areas of risk and take immediate action to impact rep behavior and improve performance. By breaking down data silos and unifying learners' activity in one environment, ACTO provides Life Sciences commercial leaders a level of meaningful insight into key metrics, such as demonstrating the impact of specific training efforts on sales."

For more information, visit www.acto.com/OmniSight.

About ACTO
ACTO is the #1 learning and insights platform for the Life Sciences industry, purpose-built to help drive commercial excellence. Optimized for product launches, new hire onboarding, and sales meetings, ACTO helps Sales, Marketing, and Commercial Learning & Development leaders reduce ramp time for field reps and impact performance. Learn more at acto.com.

© 2023 ACTO Technologies, Inc. | The #1 Learning Platform in Life Sciences. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ACTO Technologies, Inc.

Also from this source

ACTO DEBUTS AS A MAJOR CONTENDER IN EVEREST GROUP'S FIRST-EVER LIFE SCIENCES NEXT-GENERATION CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM PEAK MATRIX® ASSESSMENT 2023

ACTO DEBUTS AS A MAJOR CONTENDER IN EVEREST GROUP'S FIRST-EVER LIFE SCIENCES NEXT-GENERATION CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM PEAK MATRIX® ASSESSMENT 2023

ACTO Scores High for Market Impact and Vision & Capability TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO, the #1 Learning Platform in Life Sciences,...
ACTO ANNOUNCES JOURNEYS: FIRST LIFE SCIENCES SOFTWARE SOLUTION ALLOWING LEARNERS TO TEST OUT OF TRAINING, WHILE REMAINING COMPLIANT

ACTO ANNOUNCES JOURNEYS: FIRST LIFE SCIENCES SOFTWARE SOLUTION ALLOWING LEARNERS TO TEST OUT OF TRAINING, WHILE REMAINING COMPLIANT

First Solution to Match Training to Rep's Individual Experience, Knowledge, and Skills TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ACTO, the #1 Learning...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.