Actress and Comedian Franchesca Ramsey to Host IAB Podcast Upfront 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAB today announced actress and comedian Franchesca Ramsey will host this year's virtual IAB Podcast Upfront 2020 from September 9 to September 11. With more than 2,500 registered to attend next week's event, the Podcast Upfront 2020 will shatter all previous audience records—highlighting the growing prominence of podcasts in the U.S.

Ramsey is a writer, actress and video blogger based out of New York City. A former writer and contributor for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore on Comedy Central, most recently she wrote for the 2020 Oscars and is currently the host of the MTV News web series Decoded.

"Franchesca is the perfect host for this year's record-breaking event," said David Cohen, President, IAB. "She is someone who's helped redefine the possibilities of digital entertainment and we're looking forward to having her lead us through three days of incredible presentations and insights on the power of podcasts."

"I'm honored to host podcasting's biggest event with such an incredible roster of trailblazing presenters," said Franchesca Ramsey. "I'm also excited to be joined by three amazing co-hosts, but mostly I'm hyped to be part of an event that won't be filmed in my living room."

Ramsey will be teamed with co-hosts:

Wednesday (9/9): Sarah Gonzalez , Host and Reporter, NPR's Planet Money

, Host and Reporter, NPR's Planet Money Thursday (9/10): Chris Jericho , Host of Talk is Jericho, Westwood One Podcast Network

, Host of Talk is Jericho, Westwood One Podcast Network Friday (9/11): Julián Castro, Host, "Our America," Lemonada Media

IAB 2020 Podcast Upfront Schedule (September 9 to September 11) All times are in EST; timing is not exact and subject to change as there will be a mixture of pre-recorded and live events throughout the day Wednesday, September 9 Thursday, September 10 Friday, September 11 12:00pm Tom Webster Keynote 12:00pm ESPN 12:00pm Westwood One 12:15pm NPR 12:25pm Barstool Sports 12:30pm PMM 12:40pm IAB Welcome with David Cohen 12:45pm ViacomCBS 12:50pm Live Recording of the Monthly Report Podcast 12:45pm Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, both part of Entercom's podcast network 1:05pm Vox Media Podcast Network 1:25pm ART19 1:10pm Forever Dog Productions 1:25pm LAist 1:45pm Authentic 1:25pm AdsWizz* 2:00pm American Public Media 2:10pm Meredith Corporation 1:55pm Stitcher 2:20pm Acast featuring BBC 2:30pm Digiday Podcast Upfront Wrap Party 2:20pm Wondery 2:45pm Podsights*

2:40pm WarnerMedia Podcast Network 2:55pm Pushkin Industries 2:55pm iHeartRadio 3:10pm The New York Times 3:20pm Sony Music Entertainment



* Indicates insights presentation

For more information about IAB and to keep updated on IAB Podcast Upfront, please visit www.iab.com/podcastupfront.

