Actress, Author and Advocate Jamie Lee Curtis Is Radiating with Energy - and Making Up for Lost Time - in The August/September Issue of AARP The Magazine

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California native Jamie Lee Curtis has spent more of her life in front of the camera than not, with several prestigious accolades including two Golden Globes, a BAFTA, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more. From her early years as the "scream queen" of several hit horror movies, Curtis's career has grown to include several iconic film and television roles, inspiring philanthropic initiatives and multiple children's books.

Although the pandemic put a pause on many of her plans in 2020, she found herself launching a myriad of projects and pursuing new interests from her home, including a hugely popular podcast series. Now, she is emerging from the pandemic with excitement, enthusiasm and a revised view of the rest of her life. From her coastal Southern California residence, Curtis sits down with AARP The Magazine to discuss her thoughts on how to make up for lost time, how to enjoy the precious moments in life, why she believes human interaction is so powerful, and much more in an exclusive interview.

The following are excerpts from ATM's August/September 2021 cover story featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. The issue is available in homes starting in August and online now at www.aarp.org/magazine/ .

On finding creativity in the midst of the pandemic:

"I wake up every day at 4 a.m. and have so much on my mind," she explains. "I'm just so crazy excited and creative right now. And I don't want to squander any of it."

On embracing your age and appreciating every moment:

"Look at what age your parents died, look at what age you are. It's not long. Laugh about it a little. And then shut up and do something! So that's where I'm at in my life right now."

On her shedding the negative energy and maintaining a healthy lifestyle:

"I am somebody who sheds every day," she says. "Let's get rid of that, I don't need that."

On being prepared for the events that you can't predict:

"I'm your American Red Cross participant, earthquake-prepared, well-stocked person," she admits.

On living in the moment:

"Why aren't we wearing those Prada pants to lunch with a friend," she asks, "rather than saying, 'Well, I only have those for a fancy occasion'? I now feel a freedom in living authentically in the moment and being open to whatever shows up."

On her longtime marriage with her "one and only," Christopher Guest:

"I feel safe when I drive up and see that [he is] home." She elaborates, "That's the long marriage. It's the safety of knowing his car is in the garage, that I'm not alone."

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

SOURCE AARP

Related Links

www.aarp.org

