Actress Madelyn Cline Unveiled as the New Face of Reign Storm Energy Drinks

Hollywood IT girl joins the Reign Storm family and stars in the brand's new campaign.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madelyn Cline has a new offscreen role as the face of Reign Storm, the leading zero-sugar plant-based energy drink.

The 26-year-old actress kicked off the partnership on Thursday with the release of a fun advertising campaign featuring her favorite Reign Storm flavors.

Known for her dynamic presence and energy – on and off camera – as well as her commitment to wellness and a healthy lifestyle, Cline is the perfect fit for Reign Storm which offers clean energy refreshment with immunity support and vitamins to help people "Live Life Better" while at work and play.

Cline says the decision to join the Reign Storm family was an easy one, as it meant representing a brand she already loves and often relies on ­­– especially during those long days on set.

"Working with Reign Storm is like getting to work with a friend as they have already been part of my daily routine for a while," says Cline.

"As my schedule just keeps getting busier and busier between filming, working out, going on adventures with the people I love, I always need a little bit of energy to pick me up."

"I used to drink so much coffee – I even worked at a coffee food cart once – but I wanted a better for me energy, so I turned to Reign Storm because its yummy flavors are plant-based and bonus... it has Biotin and vitamins."

And as for her go-to flavor: "I think my favorite flavor has to be Strawberry Apricot or maybe Citrus Zest, they are all so good."

Like Cline, who quickly established herself as a true star in Hollywood, Reign Storm is making a splash in the competitive energy drink market with its better-for-you 12oz energy drink featuring a blend of plant-based ingredients, formulated to supports immunity, accelerate metabolism, and delivers a guilt-free energy surge.

Bringing the two together was an obvious choice according to Monster Energy's Global CMO Dan McHugh.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Madelyn Cline to the Reign Storm family as our newest brand ambassador," says McHugh. "She embodies the values we strive to promote and provides inspiration to all via her adventurous spirit and focus on living out every moment more authentically.

"Her commitment to wellness and her approach to life resonates deeply with our mission to provide beverages that support both physical vitality and overall well-being. We look forward to collaborating with Madelyn to inspire and empower our community."

About Reign Storm

Reign Storm contains zero sugar, just 10 calories, 200mg of plant-based caffeine, is packed with B vitamins, Biotin and an immunity support blend containing Zinc, Vitamin A and C. The drinks ensure you can Live Life Better as they have no added preservatives, no artificially sourced flavors or colors, and no high fructose corn syrup. Available in eight amazing flavors: Guava Strawberry, Mango, Strawberry Apricot, Citrus Zest, Valencia Orange, Kiwi Blend, Peach Nectarine, and Harvest Grape. Harness the power of great tasting clean energy and help take the world by storm.

Reign Storm is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, and across Europe; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for countries outside of the US.

For more information about Reign Storm, please visit its website www.reignstorm.com , or Instagram @drinkreignstorm .

