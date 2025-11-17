Monster Energy’s Rayssa Leal Takes First Place in Women’s Street Skateboarding at Pro Tour STU Rio De Janeiro Competition

17-Year-Old Leal from Imperatriz, Brazil, Earns Dominant Victory in Annual Skateboarding Event

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy congratulates team rider Rayssa Leal on claiming first place in the Women's Street Skateboarding contest at the STU Open 2025 in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. In the annual skateboarding event, the 17-year-old from Imperatriz, Brazil, earned a dominant victory with a perfect run.

In the Adaptive Street Skateboarding competition, 26-year-old Felipe Nunes from Curitiba, Brazil, earned first place. The Women's Skateboard Park event concluded with 18-year-old Monster Army rider Raicca Ventura claiming second place. Also rising to the podium, 24-year-old Giovanni Vianna from Santo André, Brazil, took third place in the closely contested Men's Street Skateboarding final.

From November 13-16, the Pro Tour STU Rio de Janeiro competition celebrated skateboarding and urban culture in a festival atmosphere. Now in its eighth year, this year's Skate Total Urbe (STU) featured elite skateboarders from across the globe in Park and Street disciplines.

In Sunday's Women's Street Skateboarding final, 17-year-old Leal dropped in as a podium favorite in a highly competitive field. Leal landed a technical run featuring backside lipslide the big rail, kickflip frontside boardslide the Euro Gap rail, and backside Suski grind the Hubba for a run score of 60.768. Leal also finessed a backside tailslide on the big rail in the Best Trick section for 14.925 points. With a total score of 75.69 points, the Brazilian skateboard star earned the win.

In the Adaptive Street Skateboarding competition focused on skateboarders with physical disabilities, 26-year-old Nunes took the win with a technical run. Hitting the course with backside 50-50 the big rail, flip the bump, backside noseblunt the quarter pipe, frontside feeble 180 the flat rail, flip backside disaster the quarter pipe, backside tailslide the rail, rock to fakie, half Cab 5-0 grind the Hubba, and backside flip the bump earned Nunes 88.03 points and the victory.

On Sunday, the Women's Skateboard Park event saw 18-year-old Monster Army rider Ventura rise to the podium in a hard-fought final. Putting together a perfect run featuring backside 360 method the centerpiece, frontside nosebone the hip, frontside Smith grind, kickflip Indy the deep end, backside Smith grind, method air the hip, kickflip varial Indy the hip, frontside ollie the hip, backside 5-0 grind, transfer to frontside lipslide, frontside feeble grind, frontside tailslide the hip, frontside 50-50 to 5-0 the love seat, and alley-oop 270 backside air the hip earned Ventura 89.98 points and second place.

Rounding out a great performance for team Monster Energy, 24-year-old Vianna rose to the podium in the Men's Street final. Stringing together half Cab Smith grind the rail, frontside nosegrind up the Hubba ledge, nollie bigspin frontside boardslide fakie the flat rail, blunt slide the rail, heelflip frontside boardslide the rail, and Caballerial frontside noseslide fakie the Hubba earned Vianna 64.06 points and third place.

