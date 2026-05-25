ACTS LAW, Becker Law Group, Nguyen Lawyers Partner Together in Fight for Garden Grove Chemical Spill Victims

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three premier Los Angeles law firms, ACTS LAW, Becker Law Group and Nguyen Lawyers are partnering together to provide top level representation for those impacted by the Garden Grove Chemical Spill.

"This is a disaster of unimaginable proportions, and it's a crisis that is changing everyday," said ACTS LAW managing partner Danny Abir. "An environmental catastrophe of this magnitude requires a team of law firms working together to help families, business owners, residents, and entire communities."

"Our three law firms complement each other in a way that will help our clients get the support they need when they need it most," said attorney Todd Becker of Becker Law Group.

"What's happening in Garden Grove is impacting our neighbors, our coworkers, and, in many cases, our families," added Minh Nguyen of Nguyen Lawyers. "Now more than ever, those impacted need us, and each of our firms is determined to make sure those affected find a way to move forward."

Residents, employees, business owners, and anyone impacted by this Orange County environmental disaster should contact us today at (714) 492-1182, or to learn more about the ongoing situation, click here.

Garden Grove Chemical Spill Timeline

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Around 3:30 p.m. — Emergency crews responded to GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove after workers reported a dangerous reaction involving a massive storage tank containing methyl methacrylate (MMA), a highly flammable industrial chemical used in plastics and aerospace manufacturing. Officials later said the incident appeared to involve a "thermal runaway" reaction causing the tank to rapidly overheat and vent toxic vapors.

Late Thursday afternoon — Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority established an emergency perimeter and authorities warned nearby residents and businesses about potential airborne toxic exposure.

Thursday evening — Officials initially believed the situation had stabilized after extensive cooling efforts reduced temperatures inside the tank. Some evacuation orders were partially lifted, though emergency crews remained on scene overnight because the chemical reaction had not fully stopped.

Friday, May 22, 2026

Shortly after midnight — Emergency officials detected renewed temperature increases inside the tank and began preparing for a larger evacuation response. Authorities feared the overheating MMA tank could rupture, spill thousands of gallons of hazardous chemicals, or potentially explode.

Early Friday morning — Evacuation orders expanded significantly across portions of Garden Grove, Anaheim, Stanton, Cypress, Buena Park, and Westminster. Authorities estimated approximately 40,000 residents fell within the evacuation and shelter-in-place zones. Reverse 911 notifications, emergency text alerts, and door-to-door evacuations began throughout the area.

Friday morning — Officials publicly confirmed the compromised tank contained roughly 34,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate. Fire officials stated there were essentially "two possible outcomes": controlled failure of the tank with a major spill or a catastrophic explosion caused by increasing internal pressure and heat.

Friday afternoon — The Orange County Fire Authority continued cooling operations using unmanned hoses, robotic equipment, drones, and aerial monitoring systems to avoid placing firefighters near the unstable tank. Officials stated nearby fuel sources and other chemical storage areas increased concerns about a chain-reaction fire or secondary explosions.

Friday evening — Multiple schools and businesses throughout western Orange County closed due to evacuation orders and ongoing air quality concerns. Emergency shelters opened as thousands of displaced residents sought temporary housing. Officials emphasized that although no large toxic plume had formed, the situation remained highly unstable and dangerous.

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Early Saturday morning — Authorities announced the tank's temperature had again increased overnight despite continuous cooling efforts. Officials brought in additional chemical experts and industrial hazardous materials specialists from outside California to help assess alternatives for stabilizing the reaction.

Saturday morning — Emergency officials stated the tank remained at risk of structural failure.

By Saturday afternoon — Thousands of residents remained displaced while emergency crews continued monitoring for explosion risks, toxic vapor release, and environmental contamination. Federal agencies, including the EPA and FEMA, reportedly coordinated with local responders as investigators began examining the cause of the incident and potential safety violations involving chemical storage and industrial safety protocols.

If you live, work, or attend school in or around the evacuation zone, contact the attorneys at ACTS LAW today and let us fight for justice on your behalf. No one should have to abandon their home, or have their health or the health of their families jeopardized because of a corporation's behavior. Call us now at (714) 492-1182 for a free consultation, and put us to work for you.

About ACTS LAW

Founded by four premier trial attorneys, ACTS LAW handles high-stakes litigation in the areas of mass tort and environmental disaster. With 40+ attorneys and 100+ staff members throughout the United States, the firm's legal team has been recognized by Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, the Daily Journal, Super Lawyers and others as being top trial attorneys. The firm obtained more than $1 billion for clients and was a leader in the effort to obtain a historic $4 billion settlement against the County of Los Angeles.

About Becker Law Group

Becker Law Group has handled tens of thousands of mass tort matters, obtaining over $1 billion for clients. The firm's toxic tort experience includes toxic waste exposure, landfill matters, wildfire litigation, and the firm also handles sex abuse and other personal injury cases. Firm founder Todd Becker was also co-counsel in the historic LA County camp abuse case and is regularly sought after by clients and other attorneys for his experience with complex litigation.

About Nguyen Lawyers

Minh T. Nguyen is the founder and principal attorney at Nguyen Lawyers, A Law Corporation. Since opening doors in 2012 in Long Beach, our team has secured over $400 million in settlements and verdicts for clients suffering serious injuries. Minh is an award winning trial lawyer. He is the reigning Attorney Lawyer of the Year by the Vietnamese American Bar Association of Southern California; Trail Blazer Winner by the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association; and Community Advocate of the Year by the Philippine American Bar Association. He is a past president of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and teaches trial advocacy at the renowned Gerry Spence Trial College.

SOURCE ACTS Law