Acuative Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuative announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. By receiving the specialization, Acuative will support Cradlepoint's efforts of selling the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability.

"We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Cradlepoint and receive this recognition," said Vince Sciarra, CEO of Acuative. "The 5G market is growing rapidly and we want to enable our customers to take advantage of the benefits. Adding 5G capabilities to our network enhances our virtual network operator model, building both public and private 5G solutions for customers."

By combining its NetCloud platform with new 5G modems and antenna systems, Cradlepoint is the first to deliver comprehensive 5G solutions for business. Specific capabilities include combining LTE, Gigabit-Class LTE, and 5G in a single wireless WAN; supporting all 5G spectrums, interoperating with existing customer SD-WAN and router infrastructures; and simplifying the entire network management lifecycle.

"Cradlepoint is committed to leading the evolution of Wireless WAN and 5G and is both the first and best choice for customers in this space," said Eric Purcell, senior vice president of global partner sales at Cradlepoint. "Our technology partners play a crucial role in this mission. The addition of Acuative to our 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization program is another important step in leading the path to 5G for business."

For more information on Acuative's work in the industry, please visit https://www.acuative.com. For more on Cradlepoint's 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization and the Cradlepoint Partner Program, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/partners/for-partners/ .

About Acuative

Acuative provides the world's leading companies with a complete range of advanced technology and managed services, enabling customers to utilize a single source provider for all of their network requirements. Acuative has a specific focus and expertise in implementing and managing voice and data networks in a highly secure environment.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. Cradlepoint is a subsidiary of Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses division. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

Cradlepoint Media Inquiries: [email protected]

Acuative Contact: [email protected]





