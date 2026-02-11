Acuity Media Network Launches at BHASe to Serve the Business of Behavioral Health

New digital-first media platform delivers original reporting, executive insights, and measurable marketing solutions for behavioral health leaders

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eCAP Management, a premier executive community and events platform for the behavioral health sector, revealed the official release of Acuity Media Network ( www.acuity.news ). This new digital-first B2B media enterprise is dedicated to exploring the business side of behavioral health, and its debut happened at the BHASe Summit in Miami, Florida.

Acuity Media Network delivers in-depth journalism, data-driven analysis, and multimedia programming for executives, investors, operators, payers, and innovators across autism services, mental health, addiction treatment, and integrated care. Acuity content can be found at www.acuity.news.

Why the Industry Needs Acuity Now

The platform launches amid heightened regulatory scrutiny, reimbursement pressure, workforce challenges, and rapid technological change across behavioral health. Such conditions underscore a critical requirement for clear, credible, and industry-specific reporting.

Leadership Perspective on the Market Moment

"Behavioral health is at a pivotal moment," said Hersch Khroner, CEO of eCAP. "The industry needs a trusted source of reporting and analysis that understands both the clinical and financial realities shaping care delivery. Acuity was built to serve that need, bringing transparency, insight, and connection to a rapidly evolving market."

How Acuity Expands the eCAP Ecosystem

Acuity Media Network ( www.acuity.news ) operates under the eCAP umbrella and complements its BHASE Summit focused on behavioral health. By integrating media, events, and executive networking, eCAP aims to create a unified platform connecting behavioral health decision-makers across content, community, and commerce.

A Vision for a Modern Behavioral Health Media Platform

"The launch of Acuity Media Network is a natural evolution of our mission," added Khroner. "We've convened the industry's leaders. Now we're amplifying their stories, surfacing critical insights, and building a modern media engine for behavioral health."

For interviews, partnership inquiries, or access to Acuity's full editorial slate, visit www.acuity.news

Media Contact: To arrange interviews or request a media kit, contact Jennifer Bodnar, Chief Marketing Officer at [email protected].

About Acuity Media Network

Acuity Media Network (www.acuity.news) is a digital B2B media company serving the behavioral health industry. The platform provides original reporting, executive insights, and multimedia programming across autism services, mental health, addiction treatment, and integrated care. Visit www.acuity.news to learn more.

About BHASe

BHASe is a trusted ecosystem for behavioral health and addiction operators, healthcare executives, investors, and innovators—developed and managed by eCap Management, the team behind the nationally recognized eCap and eCapWest conferences. Building on that legacy, BHASe expands the conversation beyond capital markets to include digital media, curated events, digital communities, and strategic content that accelerate connection and innovation across the behavioral healthcare landscape.

SOURCE eCap Management