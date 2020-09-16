Acumatica 2020 R2 Released with Additional AI/ML Capabilities

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced the release of Acumatica 2020 R2, the second of its biannual product updates. A significant product release in its own right, this year's R2 arrives at a time of increased demand for cloud and mobile business management solutions.

"Digital transformation has become a requirement," said Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. "With so many businesses operating from remote locations and home offices now, it's more important than ever to have a single source of business truth that is accessible to anyone, anytime, from anywhere, which can also integrate easily with mission-critical applications such as Shopify or new requirements such as videoconferencing or group chat."

One of the most exciting features in 2020 R2 is its ability to automatically create Accounts Payable documents from vendor bills, a new feature driven by Acumatica Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Acumatica extends its usability advantage by introducing self-joining tables and automatic previews to simplify how users prepare data that can be visualized on dashboards, analyzed in pivot tables, and used for real-time notifications.

New best-in-class capabilities that top the list of noteworthy achievements within Acumatica 2020 R2 include:

1) Acumatica POS: manage over-the-counter retail sales for all your retail locations, allowing you to manage a complete omni-channel experience inside Acumatica.

2) Electronic bank and credit card transaction feeds: easily connect over 11,000 financial institutions to Acumatica so you can download transactions and reconcile your bank accounts using automated processes.

3) Acumatica Advanced Expense Management: automate expense receipt creation from bank feeds including rule-based assignment of financial accounts to streamline employee reimbursements and corporate credit card reconciliation. Utilize existing AI/ML tools to capture receipt information at time of purchase or send reminders to employees who need to record receipts using the mobile phone.

Acumatica provides a modern and intuitive user experience to make it easier for end-users to do their best work, as well as enabling the organization to tailor the solution to meet its unique business needs. By providing a superior, streamlined experience with a fresh, modern design, Acumatica Cloud ERP delivers award-winning usability unrivaled in the industry.

Usability Highlights:

Save time and reduce expenses by automatically creating AP documents from vendor bills

Access recently visited records lists instantly

Save time with address lookup and enrichment

Retrieve data more quickly with query join suggestions and previews

Acumatica continues to strengthen its best-in-class product functionality with mission-critical capabilities and productivity aids. Financial management is the core priority of any ERP system, and Acumatica is innovating in this area. Acumatica 2020 R2 drives growth and saves time and money by enabling cross-company sales opportunities, streamlining bank reconciliation and providing centralized account management.

Financials Highlights:

Boost cross-company sales by enabling related companies to buy and sell from each other

Manage customer visibility with centralized account management

Streamline monthly tasks with intuitive bank reconciliation improvements

Acumatica 2020 R2 also delivers a new and robust integration to Shopify, using our commerce engine, which makes it easy to connect to leading eCommerce applications. Several vertical-specific features and end-user productivity aids have also been added to all Industry Editions.

Commerce Edition Highlights:

Boost B2C commerce with a powerful Shopify integration

Simplify the buyer experience with improved shipment tracking, refund processing and buyer notifications

Manufacturing and Distribution Editions Highlights:

Track production outputs and move products to market faster with an embedded third-party quality module

Reduce bad debt and simplify collections with streamlined payment and credit card processing

Prevent overpayment by validating bills against purchase orders

Field Service Edition Highlights:

Enable appointments to span days and record travel and break time with multi-day appointments

Construction Edition Highlights:

Maximize billing accuracy with pro forma workflow enhancements

Ensure the accuracy of contract caps with retainage allocation enhancements

Built on a modular and adaptable platform, Acumatica is designed for the way businesses operate today and in the future. Its flexible architecture allows for low-code or no-code customization and sophisticated capabilities such as data visualization, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

Acumatica 2020 R2 continues to harness AI and ML to create AP documents automatically. It delivers an advanced workflow engine that enables customers to modify workflows visually. There are added detailed security requirements for OData. Finally, users can rely on a mobile device to respond to standard dialog questions in Acumatica even when away from the office or a computer.

Platform Highlights:

Leverage AI and ML to create AP documents automatically

Modify workflows visually using sophisticated visual state automation engine

Unify notification workflows using powerful business events engine

Track real-time data changes with unified notifications using business events

Utilize OData 4.0 to securely access data without creating generic inquiries

Respond easily to standard dialog questions in Acumatica from a mobile device with mobile dialog box support

Significant advances have been made across the Acumatica Cloud xRP Platform, further improvements added to Acumatica's award-winning business functionality and new capabilities built into the specialized Acumatica Industry Editions. Acumatica 2020 R2 contains literally hundreds of improvements, enhancements and new features, many of which were community suggestions on the Acumatica Feedback Site subsequently vetted and selected through Focus Groups.

