Acumatica Customers Leverage Cloud ERP to Achieve Growth Ambitions

Small and mid-sized companies cite Acumatica's scalable solutions and unlimited user licensing in driving efficiency, innovation and expansion

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, a leader in next-generation business management solutions, today spotlighted the tremendous growth its mid-market customers are achieving by leveraging modern ERP technology to streamline operations, strengthen decision-making and achieve ambitious growth goals. Beyond product capabilities, customers cite the company's unlimited-user licensing as essential to organizational growth and employee empowerment.

A recent SMB Group report found that despite economic challenges facing small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), leaders remain resilient and optimistic about the future. The majority of SMBs surveyed regard technology as "fundamental to staying competitive and achieving growth." Acumatica is designing its solutions and aligning its approach to help businesses realize their top strategic objectives.

"Every company's growth journey is unique," said Acumatica CEO John Case. "Our role as a cloud ERP provider is to deliver scalable solutions that enable businesses to grow on their terms. By integrating innovative functions into a cohesive platform and offering a growth-friendly licensing model, Acumatica empowers today's mid-market businesses to leverage data-driven insights and capitalize on their unique growth opportunities."

Acumatica customer Telesis, Inc.'s unique growth journey started with the challenge of managing five separate companies—in a diverse range of business areas, including data security, real estate holdings, urban farming, a brewery and a collection of local restaurants—under one organizational umbrella. Previously, Telesis, Inc. used several disconnected software solutions to manage operations, producing inefficiencies and errors in repetitive data entries. The company's leaders knew they needed a single system to consolidate business information, reduce errors, streamline operations and open the door for growth.

"Acumatica helped us exceed our growth goals," said Renee Schafer, director of operations at Data Security, Inc. "[We've scaled] from $14 million to $21 million in revenue since implementation, and that was only three years ago. We could not have done it without Acumatica."

Part of this growth included launching a new business. Historically, ERP applications posed obstacles to growth, but Telesis, Inc. had a different experience with Acumatica Cloud ERP.

"We launched Avert, our hydroponics farm after we implemented Acumatica. As a group of serial entrepreneurs, this was the first time we found it so much easier using an ERP to grow and launch a new business than any time in the past," said Schafer.

Shaeffer also cited Acumatica's unique unlimited user consumption-based licensing model as another catalyst for growth. Telesis, Inc.'s previous ERP was a user-based licensing model that made it difficult and expensive to add users. Telesis, Inc.'s data security company only had two users in that ERP system. Now, 62% of the company's employees use Acumatica. "Limiting our users slowed us down, and we didn't even know it […] Acumatica makes it easy. We can easily add any user at any time, across any of our companies.

Acumatica customer Dukathole Group has had similar success using Acumatica to add new businesses, citing the cloud ERP provider's licensing model as vital to its growth.

After implementing Acumatica, Dukathole grew from three brick manufacturing sites to eight, with operations spanning the entire value chain from brick manufacturing to delivery and construction of subsidized houses. Having Acumatica as its foundation for financial, manufacturing and construction operations provided Dukathole with the information it needed to transform from a concrete brick manufacturer into one of South Africa's leading home builders and home-building product suppliers.

"The flexibility in Acumatica helps to support our entrepreneurial spirit," said Graham Leonard, chief financial officer and operations manager of Dukathole. "When we add a new company, we don't have to buy extra software user licenses. Instead, we just create a new branch in Acumatica and quickly integrate them into Dukathole Group. Growth has never been easier."

Pavement maintenance company American Asphalt Repair & Resurfacing has continuously grown between 7% and 10% each year since implementing Acumatica. The company has praised Acumatica's scalability and ease of use in expanding operations to new jurisdictions.

"We can run multiple companies with one platform, and Acumatica gives us the flexibility to set up new tax IDs with a click of a button versus making a major investment in IT," said Shel Waggener, president of American Asphalt Repair & Resurfacing. "Any company looking to grow into the future needs an IT strategy that advances its business. If you need to integrate data and you want to move faster with your business, then Acumatica is the perfect solution."

Since it's inception in 2008, Acumatica has been commmited to providing small and mid-market companies with modern ERP that could help them scale and grow. Thousands of organizations leverage Acumatica's versatile and scalable platform to simplify complex business processes, enhance operational efficiency and achieve their growth potential. As scores of Acumatica customer stories illustrate, whether it's launching new ventures or scaling existing operations, Acumatica remains a pivotal partner in the entrepreneurial journey of today's mid-market businesses.

