Acumatica Takes Top Rankings in Key Industry Reports, Awards and User Surveys

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent customer surveys and analyst reports from G2, IDC and CRN further validate Acumatica's market leadership position, pointing to the company's superior usability, remarkable results and efficient implementation as evidence for how it outperforms competitors. The company's leadership in sustainability was also reaffirmed as its annual Summit event received the highest sustainability ranking from MeetGreen for the second consecutive year, solidifying Acumatica's dedication to environmentally conscious practices and sustainable business operations.

"By relentlessly focusing on addressing our customers' needs, Acumatica sets the industry benchmark for excellence," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "Our aspirations are bold—we want to redefine how people view ERP systems by pushing the boundaries of leading-edge innovations while continuing to solve real-world problems. This latest round of industry awards and rankings confirms we are headed in the right direction."

G2 Spring 2024 Reports

User surveys are crucial indicators of customer satisfaction and enthusiasm. Recently, G2, a leading tech industry surveyor, released its 2024 Spring Reports, indicating the breadth of enthusiasm customers have for Acumatica and its solutions. User endorsements propelled Acumatica to the No. 1 spot in an impressive 22 categories, earning the company a total of 76 badges overall. The cloud ERP provider also surpassed competitors across the board in various categories including growth and satisfaction and notably outshined NetSuite in usability assessments.

Some of Acumatica's No. 1 reports include:

ERP Systems Momentum Grid Report

Discrete ERP in the Results Index, Relationship Index and Usability Index

Distribution ERP for the Mid-Market Implementation Index

Accounting Momentum Grid and Mid-Market Relationship Index

Construction Industry Relationship Index

Industry authorities and market analysts consistently commend Acumatica for its dedication to and excellence in delivering solutions tailored to specific industries. A prime example is Acumatica's recent recognition as a "Trusted Product" in the ConstrucTech Top Products Awards, an award program identifying the best products serving the construction industry.

IDC MarketScape 2023–2024 Vendor Assessments

The IDC MarketScape report is a premier vendor assessment tool that provides in-depth, quantitative technology market assessments for vendors across various industries.

IDC recognized Acumatica as a Leader in the two reports: the 2023-2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications and the Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Small Business ERP Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment.

In these reports, IDC highlights Acumatica's open application programming interfaces (APIs), continuous closing capabilities, and hosting flexibility, which increase efficiency and enhance regulatory compliance. IDC also emphasizes Acumatica's fee structure and partner network, demonstrating the company's commitment to providing small to mid-sized businesses with solutions and resources that enable them to grow.

CRN Reports

Acumatica's channel program receives consistent recognition from CRN, recently earning a five-star rating in the 2024 Partner Program Guide. CRN has given the cloud ERP provider's channel program five stars for eight consecutive years.

Additionally, CJ Boguszewski, Acumatica's senior vice president of partner programs and strategy, was named a CRN Channel Chief for the second consecutive year. The Channel Chiefs list showcases the top IT channel leaders who drive strategy and set the company's channel agenda.

Summit 2024 Earns "Visionary" Sustainability Rating

Once again, MeetGreen, a sustainability event management agency, ranked Acumatica Summit as "Visionary" for its sustainability efforts. The rating highlights Acumatica's conscientious approach to environmental impact.

"Earning MeetGreen's 'Visionary' rating for the second year in a row reflects our deep and ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship," stated Case. "Major industry events are an essential way for companies to connect with their communities and customers. We actively implement measures to reduce the environmental impact of our Summit event, and this recognition inspires us to continue to lead by example, encouraging our customers and partners to prioritize sustainability in their own practices."

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information, visit acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

