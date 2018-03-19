Acumatica Momentum Continues with Release of 2018 R1, Construction Edition, Distribution Edition, and Acumatica Business Intelligence

Acumatica 2018 R1 provides significant new functionality to the field service, project accounting, and inventory modules, as well as improved usability, mobility, financials, CRM, and platform enhancements. Usability continues to be a key differentiator for Acumatica, and Nucleus Research recently ranked Acumatica Cloud ERP highest for usability in its ERP Technology Value Matrix 2017.

"Acumatica is keeping the pressure on in the highly competitive ERP space with new features that boost efficiency, tools that expand usage and solutions highly tailored to micro-verticals, such the construction industry. This combination of strong functionality and usability customized for specific markets is delivering value and promises significant ROI to Acumatica customers," said Seth Lippincott, principal analyst at Nucleus Research.

Acumatica Construction Edition, first announced in January, is now available. This end-to-end cloud business management system for general contractors, home builders, subcontractors, and land developers was built to address the needs and demands of modern construction companies. A fully integrated cloud solution, Acumatica Construction Edition offers true mobility, high value, and much-needed technology improvements for comprehensive operational management and insight.

"We had been using a legacy construction accounting software package when we found Acumatica Construction Edition, and it is a perfect fit," says Ron Fairchild, Chief Financial Officer, Texas Scenic Company, Inc. "It's a modern cloud solution that handles our manufacturing, service, distribution and construction business in one cohesive integrated solution allowing a seamless flow of data. We expect this to provide significantly better business insights and improve overall efficiency."

Acumatica Distribution Edition will be available on April 1 and is ideal for retailers, distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers and service firms. The Distribution Edition provides:

reduction in or elimination of delays through automated sales order processing and shipping order generation

robust APIs to support centralized fulfillment of omni-channel sales from POS terminals, commerce sites, EDI processes, telesales, and contracts

accurate, company-wide inventory data supporting proactive, responsive replenishment operations and minimizing inventory costs

efficient management of distribution processes with real-time visibility of available inventory, inventory in transit, reorder quantities, and inventory costs

optimized quoting, acceptance, sales order entry, and fulfillment processes

Distribution Edition also provides visibility into real-time profitability by warehouse, product line, location, or business unit, and the use of real-time information to control costs across the entire supply and distribution chain. Acumatica Advanced Financials Management is included with Acumatica Distribution Edition.

Acumatica Business Intelligence allows you to retrieve actionable dashboards, pivot tables, KPIs, charts, and graphs using a computer, tablet, or mobile phone. Data is retrieved in real-time to guarantee that everyone is using the same data to make more informed strategic and tactical decisions. Generic inquiries allow the exposure of Acumatica data to Microsoft's Power BI or other third-party BI applications.

"These highly-complementary offerings show our ability to serve a multitude of industry sectors in a way that traditional vendors have not done," said Jon Roskill, CEO, Acumatica. "Larger ERP providers have not adequately addressed this market need, and too many currently installed systems are based on older technology that no longer meet today's business requirements."

Acumatica is exhibiting at this week's Shoptalk 2018 conference in Las Vegas – Booth ET27.

About Acumatica

Acumatica provides cloud-based business management software that enables small and mid-size companies to accelerate their businesses. Built on cloud and mobile technology and a unique customer-centric licensing model, Acumatica delivers a suite of fully integrated business management applications, such as Financials, Project Accounting, Distribution, Commerce, Manufacturing, Field Service and CRM, on a robust and flexible platform. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

