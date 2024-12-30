Acumatica users must transition from Authorize.net by January 1 2025

Paya, A Nuvei Company, offers a seamless migration path for affected customers

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica has announced the discontinuation of its native Authorize.net plugin support, effective January 1, 2025, with the release of Acumatica ERP 2025 R1. To ensure business continuity, Paya, A Nuvei Company, will provide ongoing support for Authorize.net integration, offering Acumatica users a robust solution to maintain their payment processing capabilities.

Customers currently using Authorize.net with Acumatica have two primary options:

Continue using their existing Authorize.net credentials through Paya's certified interface Upgrade to Paya's comprehensive payment platform for enhanced functionality

The Paya solution offers several advanced features beyond standard payment processing:

Automated bank reconciliation for streamlined accounting

Flexible fee recovery options

Integrated customer portal with expanded accounts receivable features

Automated AR collections with payment link capabilities

Invoice financing options for improved cash flow management

Canadian payment processing support

Seamless integration with existing Acumatica workflows

As a certified Acumatica solution provider with over 25 years of industry experience, Paya serves more than 2,000 customers and partners. The company's parent organization, Nuvei, operates globally across 200 markets, supporting 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods.

"We understand the critical nature of payment processing for businesses," Montgomery added. "Our partnership with Nuvei ensures that Acumatica users can maintain uninterrupted operations while gaining access to an expanded suite of payment solutions."

Affected businesses are encouraged to begin their transition well before the January 1, 2025 deadline. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit https://pages.nuvei.com/acumatica-credit-card-processing or email [email protected].

About ERPVAR

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents the collective expertise of major ERP software third-party developers and implementation partners. The organization specializes in connecting businesses with local implementation partners who provide comprehensive needs analysis and professional training services. For more information, visit www.erpvar.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

