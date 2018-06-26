Acumedia® and Lab M® brands become Neogen Culture Media

The new Neogen Culture Media product line will feature updated packaging and branding, a comprehensive offering of chromogenic media, manufacturing sites in the United States and United Kingdom, broader compliance to regulatory standards, and a complete offering of traditional culture media that are essential to microbiological testing. This product line will continue to provide the culture media that supports its many customers today.

"Neogen's culture media products are used by leading scientists and researchers around the world in a variety of applications, including food safety and the production of vaccines. The global harmonization of the products under the Neogen Culture Media brand means that our customers will receive the exact same formulation for the same product, wherever in the world they may be," said John Adent, Neogen's president and CEO. "Instead of manufacturing Acumedia products in the United States and Lab M products in England, we will provide the same products around the world — and perform quality control testing on them to the same performance criteria. This will allow us to simplify and shorten the shipping process for our many global customers."

The U.S.-based Acumedia company was founded in 1978, and has been recognized as a premier manufacturer of culture media for industrial, pharmaceutical, biotech, food safety and life science applications. Acumedia's operations are now led by a professional team with more than 150 years of experience in developing and manufacturing culture media. Neogen acquired Acumedia in 2000.

England-based Lab M was founded in 1971, and acquired by Neogen in 2015. Lab M has had an international reputation of high quality culture media, particularly for the culture and isolation of anaerobes, and chromogenic media.

Neogen Corporation develops and markets products dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety Division markets culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases and sanitation concerns. Neogen's Animal Safety Division is a leader in the development of animal genomics along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care and disinfectants.

CONTACT:

John Guenther, Neogen Corporation

517/372-9200

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acumedia-and-lab-m-brands-become-neogen-culture-media-300672286.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

Related Links

http://www.neogen.com

